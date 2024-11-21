Nintendo’s early Black Friday deal bundles a Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for free

Share







Nintendo isn’t waiting until Black Friday to offer up its best hardware deal of the year. Right now, you can get a bundle that includes a Nintendo Switch OLED Model, “Mario Kart 8™ Deluxe,” and a 12-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online for $349. A Nintendo Switch OLED Model normally costs $349 on its own, so you’re getting a game and online subscription for free with this bundle. The best part is that if you order now you may get this system in time of Thanksgiving, so you can get a few rounds of Mario Kart in while you’re digesting dinner.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most successful video game consoles of all time, and still one of our go-to gift recommendations for anyone into gaming. A key to the Switch’s appeal is that it can be played both on the go and hooked up to a TV at home using an accessory called a dock, which is included with the system. A pair of detachable controllers called Joy-Con can be used in tandem or individually, and slide directly onto and off of the system. The fact that Joy-Con controllers can be used individually means that two players can enjoy multiplayer games released on the system right out of the box.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is an updated version that features a larger, 7-inch 720P display, sturdier kickstand for tabletop mode, updated dock with an Ethernet port, and double the internal storage. The Nintendo Switch’s game library is vast, with best sellers including “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” “Animal Crossing New Horizons,” and “Super Mario Odyssey.” However, “Mario Kart 8: Deluxe” is the bestselling game on the system, and it comes bundled for free with this Black Friday deal. The multiplayer racing game features 48 course, online play, and the ability to double the number of stages by paying $24.99 for the “Booster Course Pass.”

A Nintendo Switch Online subscription allows you to play games online and store save data for certain titles in the cloud. An active subscription also offers unlimited access to a growing library of classic titles originally released on the Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, and Game Boy. The newest perk of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription is access to the Nintendo Music smartphone app, which allows you to stream soundtracks from select games from Nintendo’s history.