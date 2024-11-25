Get a PlayStation 5 Slim for $75 off with this early Black Friday deal

Share







Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

The PlayStation 5 Slim is an revised version of Sony’s latest home console, and it’s down to its lowest price ever thanks to an early Black Friday deal. The system is appreciably smaller than the original PlayStation 5, which means it can fit into an entertainment center more easily. However, it hasn’t lost any power in exchange for the size reduction. The PlayStation 5 has one of the best catalogues of first and third-party titles, and it’s backwards compatible with an overwhelming majority of PlayStation 4 games as well. If you’re shopping for a gamer this holiday, or want to experience 4K gaming for yourself, this is an excellent time.

The PlayStation 5 Slim comes bundled with both a controller and digital copy of Astro’s Playroom, a title that shows off both the system’s power and the controller’s touch and motion sensing capabilities. It can play games at up to 4K and 120Hz depending on the title. Be mindful that you’ll need a TV that has a 120Hz (or higher) panel and HDMI 2.1 ports to take advantage of the full fidelity of these games. We recommend the Hisense U8N, which is also on sale right now if you also need to upgrade your set. The PlayStation 5’s biggest strength is the size (and quality) of titles in its library. You can find dozens of great games to play regardless of which genres you enjoy.

Many of the system’s hottest games are also on sale during Black Friday, and we’ve highlighted the best ones for your convenience below. The PlayStation 5 Slim can play physical games that come on a disk as well as titles downloaded to the console’s 1TB of internal storage. You can upgrade the PlayStation 5 Slim with a compatible SSD (Solid State Drive) if necessary. For the most immersive gaming experience, you can pick up a PlayStation VR2 headset, which is also on sale for Black Friday.

The best PlayStation 5 game deals