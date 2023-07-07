SHARE

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re looking for the all-around best deals on 360-degree sound, Nakamichi Shockwafe wireless surround sound systems are at their lowest price since Black Friday as part of an early Amazon Prime Day 2023 promotion. For instance, you can get the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra Wireless Surround Sound System on sale for $1,097.99 (regularly $1,499.99) or the even more advanced Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra eARC SSE MAX on sale for $1,475.99 (regularly $1,899).

Nakamichi Schockwafe Ultra eARC SSE MAX with promotional copy overlay

Nakamichi

SEE IT

Our reviewer declared the flagship Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra eARC MAX a literal and figurative blast offering loud, full-spectrum detail and realism. This 9.2.4-channel system, with 18 drivers total, delivers 1,300W/113 dB audio, and supports HDMI 2.1, optical, coaxial, RCA, and Bluetooth 5.0 aptX HD connections, with Dolby Vision/4K HDR/Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X compatibility. The four wireless surround sound speakers, paired with dual 10-inch subwoofers and Nakamichi’s Spatial Surround Elevation audio processing engine, enhance the soundbar’s already impressive soundstage and a heightened sense of spaciousness.

Here are additional home-theater and personal wireless audio choices to cut clutter and increase immersion:

Tony Ware
Tony Ware

Tony Ware is the Associate Managing Editor for PopSci.com (and PopPhoto.com). He’s been writing about how to make and break music since the mid-'90s when his college newspaper said they already had a film critic but maybe he wanted to look through the free promo CDs. Immediately hooked on outlining intangibles, he's covered everything audio for countless alt. weeklies, international magazines, websites, and heated bar trivia contests ever since.

Audio
Home Theater
Speakers
amazon
Commerce
deals