If you’re looking for the all-around best deals on 360-degree sound, Nakamichi Shockwafe wireless surround sound systems are at their lowest price since Black Friday as part of an early Amazon Prime Day 2023 promotion. For instance, you can get the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra Wireless Surround Sound System on sale for $1,097.99 (regularly $1,499.99) or the even more advanced Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra eARC SSE MAX on sale for $1,475.99 (regularly $1,899).

Our reviewer declared the flagship Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra eARC MAX a literal and figurative blast offering loud, full-spectrum detail and realism. This 9.2.4-channel system, with 18 drivers total, delivers 1,300W/113 dB audio, and supports HDMI 2.1, optical, coaxial, RCA, and Bluetooth 5.0 aptX HD connections, with Dolby Vision/4K HDR/Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X compatibility. The four wireless surround sound speakers, paired with dual 10-inch subwoofers and Nakamichi’s Spatial Surround Elevation audio processing engine, enhance the soundbar’s already impressive soundstage and a heightened sense of spaciousness.

Here are additional home-theater and personal wireless audio choices to cut clutter and increase immersion: