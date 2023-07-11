We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Between wildfire smoke, pet hair, pollen, pet hair, and airborne bacteria, an air purifier is an essential appliance to have in your home. Fortunately, whether you’re looking to equip a nursery or your bedroom, Blueair has discounted a range of models 30% this Prime Day.

Now’s the time to take advantage of a steep discount on Blueair’s award-winning air purifier. Blueair’s 7470i is designed for large rooms, and it provides continuous protection, monitoring the air quality with three sensors to give updates in real-time. This model comes with germ-fighting technology and a proprietary smart filtration system that can clean the air in a 2,000-square-foot space within an hour. Plus, it’s quiet, uses just 8 watts of power, and is Energy Star-certified. It’ll help you and your family breathe easier while also going easy on your wallet.

More Prime Day Deals on Blueair air purifiers