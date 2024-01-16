We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

An electric blanket is a great way to stay warm in the winter without cranking up the heat and blowing up your electric and gas bills. They’re especially great if you’re like me and have the temperature regulation of a sponge and live with another person. Everyone wins with an electric blanket: you stay warm, everyone else in your house is comfortable because it’s not lizard cage-levels of warm because of you, and the pets have a temporary warm cozy spot to nap. These heated throws and blankets from some of our favorite heated brands at Amazon, including Serta, Sealy, Westinghouse, and more, are on sale.

This heated blanket—which is our favorite for couples—includes two controllers so each person can set the blanket to their ideal temperature and time. It’s machine washable and dryer-safe, and 10 heat levels let you get incredibly close to your ideal temperature. It automatically shuts off after 12 hours, and the timer increases incrementally so that you can use the auto-shut-off feature whenever.

Here are more snow day snugglin’ heated blankets on sale: