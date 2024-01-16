Cozy up in cold weather with 30% off electric blankets from Westinghouse, Sherpa, and Beautyrest
It's freezing out! Get some snow-day snuggles with these heated blankets at Amazon.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
An electric blanket is a great way to stay warm in the winter without cranking up the heat and blowing up your electric and gas bills. They’re especially great if you’re like me and have the temperature regulation of a sponge and live with another person. Everyone wins with an electric blanket: you stay warm, everyone else in your house is comfortable because it’s not lizard cage-levels of warm because of you, and the pets have a temporary warm cozy spot to nap. These heated throws and blankets from some of our favorite heated brands at Amazon, including Serta, Sealy, Westinghouse, and more, are on sale.
Westinghouse Heated Blanket, King Size $97.99 (Was $139.99)
Westinghouse
This heated blanket—which is our favorite for couples—includes two controllers so each person can set the blanket to their ideal temperature and time. It’s machine washable and dryer-safe, and 10 heat levels let you get incredibly close to your ideal temperature. It automatically shuts off after 12 hours, and the timer increases incrementally so that you can use the auto-shut-off feature whenever.
Here are more snow day snugglin’ heated blankets on sale:
- Bedsure Electric Blanket Heated Throw-Soft Ribbed Flannel $29.99 (Was $42.99)
- Degrees of Comfort Sherpa Soft Dual Control Electric Blanket, King Size $89.99 (Was $129.99)
- Westinghouse Electric Blanket Throw Size $43.19 (Was $62.99)
- Westinghouse Electric Blanket Heated Throw, Super Cozy $53.99 (Was $65.99)
- HomeMate Heated Blanket Electric Throw $29.99 (Was $37.99)
- SEALY Electric Blanket Twin Size $71.99 (Was $89.99)
- Serta Luxuriously Soft Plush Electric Blanket $47.19 (Was $58.99)
- Sunbeam Royal Luxe Microplush Reverse Sherpa Heated Electric Blanket $99 (Was $111.68)
- Beautyrest Reversible Microlight to Sherpa Electric Blanket $45.43 (Was $50.49)