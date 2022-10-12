We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Are you a golf enthusiast who needs more time to improve your swing from home? The SLX MicroSim Golf MicroSimulator may be your solution. Plus, it’s now nearly 30 percent off for the exclusive Deals Day sale—our version of Prime Day.

Consistent practice makes for a better golfer. Designed to help bring real-time metrics on club head speed and face angle at impact, the SLX MicroSim Golf MicroSimulator is here to help improve your golf swing from the comfort of your home. Its impressive reaction time—your movements are recorded to on-screen action in just 0.12 seconds—makes this simulator a fantastic sidekick for those quick rounds during your lunch hour.

It works by seamlessly connecting to your iOS or Android device or PC through its dedicated SLX app. Compatible with E6 Connect software integration, you’ll be able to play 3D-rendered world-renowned golf courses in 4K resolution and get instant stats on ball speeds, spin rates, total yards, and so much more.

With a lightweight sensor that attaches to your swing stick or club, you can practice your swing whenever you want and bring the glory of the golf course to your living room or backyard. Although the swing stick is not included, your shot data can still be captured on your club with adjustable settings to simulate various conditions, such as wind speed and green speeds.

Rated an average of 4/5 stars, many reviewers are pleasantly surprised by its accuracy for the price, such one reviewer who states, “I think for the price this is a really cool product that is great for those who live where the weather makes it hard to play golf year-round.”

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas for your favorite golfer, family game night activities, or practice for becoming a proficient pro golfer, this simulator is a great contender. Typically priced at $179, you can purchase the SLX MicroSim | Basic Kit | – Golf MicroSimulator (No Swing Stick) today for only $129.99—that’s more of a price drop than found on Amazon! Are you interested in even more deals? Shop our complete Deal Days collection here—but hurry; the offers end 10/12 at 11:59 pm.

