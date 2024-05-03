We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

While many of us are currently enjoying spring weather, warmer temperatures are right around the corner. Rather than waiting until you’re a sweaty mess to come up with a solution, take advantage of special pricing on a versatile cooling option.

Right now, a Costway 3-in-1 portable evaporative air conditioner is available for only $95.99 (reg. $299) with no coupon required. That’s a savings of nearly 70 percent on a device that’s designed to keep you comfortable all summer long.

This air conditioner weighs less than 15 pounds and is primed to boost your comfort level at home or in the office. Featuring a honeycomb cooling pad and a pair of ice-crystal boxes, it delivers a powerful stream of cold air that can be administered at low, middle, or high fan speeds.

Use the included remote control to adjust settings from across the room at any time. An evaporative, non-compressor system also offers some versatility, as it can be utilized as an air humidifier or air purifier.

Now that allergy season is in full swing, it’s also worth noting that this air conditioner features a removable and washable filter that reduces your potential for contact with possibly harmful particles, including bacteria and dust. Negative ion technology sterilizes the air, providing some peace of mind.

The portability aspect is simplified thanks to its caster wheels. Roll it between rooms or to the car without any fuss, and enjoy the cooling effects wherever you require.

Save yourself from suffering through a heat wave by picking up the Costway 3-in-1 portable evaporative air conditioner for only $95.99 (reg. $299) while this deal lasts.

StackSocial prices subject to change.