Kick back and save on backyard gear from Bliss Hammocks this Prime Day
Get big savings on zero-gravity chairs, a hammock, and accessories this Amazon Prime Day.
It’s summertime, and the living is easy when you have some great outdoor furniture to relax in. Bliss Hammocks has several variations of their zero-gravity chair on sale, along with a stylish portable hammock this Prime Day. You can save up to $80 that you can devote to supplies for your next backyard cookout.
All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.
Bliss Hammocks 26″ Wide Zero Gravity Chairs (Set of 2) $135.90 (Was $169.99)
If you’re looking to kick back poolside or on the patio, this set of zero-gravity chairs by Bliss Hammocks will make relaxing easy. These durable steel, cotton, and PVC chairs recline and come with a pillow for maximum comfort. They also feature a canopy to protect you from the sun and a drink tray that can hold two beverages and an iPad. What else could you need? And for Prime Day, you can save $34 on the set.
More Prime Day deals from Bliss Hammocks
- Bliss Hammocks 26″ Wide Zero Gravity Chair w/ Canopy Sun-Shade $71.16 (Was $135)
- Bliss Hammocks 26″ Wide Base Model Zero Gravity Chair w/ Canopy, Pillow, & Drink Tray $76.26 (Was $89.72)
- Bliss Hammocks Set of Two Zero-Gravity Chairs $135.90 (Was $169.99)
- Bliss Hammocks 60″ Wide Hammock & Built-in Stand w/ Carrying Case & Hanging Hardware $150 (Was $200)
- Bliss Hammocks BHS-416 15-Feet Steel Hammock Stand, Black $110 (Was $200)
- Bliss Hammocks BHS-416 10 ft. Steel Hammock Stand with Hanging Hooks $61.11 (Was $130)