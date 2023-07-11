We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s summertime, and the living is easy when you have some great outdoor furniture to relax in. Bliss Hammocks has several variations of their zero-gravity chair on sale, along with a stylish portable hammock this Prime Day. You can save up to $80 that you can devote to supplies for your next backyard cookout.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

If you’re looking to kick back poolside or on the patio, this set of zero-gravity chairs by Bliss Hammocks will make relaxing easy. These durable steel, cotton, and PVC chairs recline and come with a pillow for maximum comfort. They also feature a canopy to protect you from the sun and a drink tray that can hold two beverages and an iPad. What else could you need? And for Prime Day, you can save $34 on the set.

More Prime Day deals from Bliss Hammocks