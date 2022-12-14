We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The holidays can be a stressful time. On top of that, sometimes you just don’t know what to gift that special someone in your life. Make their lives easier—and your life, too—by snagging some simple self-care items to help folks feel a little more pulled together despite seasonal stress.

If you’re shopping for a bearded buddy whose facial hair could use a freshen-up, consider this beard comb and brush set from Viking Revolution, which is $6.92—that’s 50% off of its OG $14.88 price tag. A boar-bristle brush sloughs away any nasty crustiness, while a beard comb and scissors let you de-tangle and trim your beard to perfection. Throw in some unscented beard oil for an extra zhuzh.

This deal will be plucked away like a rogue nose hair, though, so act fast before it goes down the drain.

Here are some other on-sale self-care items that we’d gift others, or ourselves:

And, while you’re at it, prep for family visits (and the aftermath) by adding some cleaning & household essentials to your cart with Amazon’s Stock Up & Save program, which lets you save 20% when you buy $50 or more of select items: