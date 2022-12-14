Snag some great simple luxuries with Amazon’s self-care sale
The best gifts don't have to be big and extravagant. Amazon lets you get some small self-care gifts that make a big impact.
The holidays can be a stressful time. On top of that, sometimes you just don’t know what to gift that special someone in your life. Make their lives easier—and your life, too—by snagging some simple self-care items to help folks feel a little more pulled together despite seasonal stress.
Viking Revolution
If you’re shopping for a bearded buddy whose facial hair could use a freshen-up, consider this beard comb and brush set from Viking Revolution, which is $6.92—that’s 50% off of its OG $14.88 price tag. A boar-bristle brush sloughs away any nasty crustiness, while a beard comb and scissors let you de-tangle and trim your beard to perfection. Throw in some unscented beard oil for an extra zhuzh.
This deal will be plucked away like a rogue nose hair, though, so act fast before it goes down the drain.
Here are some other on-sale self-care items that we’d gift others, or ourselves:
- Viking Revolution Beard Wash & Beard Conditioner Set w/Argan & Jojoba Oils $24.42 (Was $33.88)
- Viking Revolution Toenail Fungus Treatment $6.92 (Was $9.88)
- Viking Revolution Tea Tree Shampoo and Conditioner Set $20.92 (Was $26.88)
- Viking Revolution Luxury Safety Razor Shaving Kit $48.92 (Was $59.88)
- Viking Revolution Beard Oil Conditioner 3-Pack $13.92 (Was $19.88)
- Oral-B iO Series 5 Limited Electric Toothbrush with (3) Brush Head $99.99 (Was $199.99)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 20 Strips (10 Count Pack) $39.99 (Was $69.99)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack) $22.99 (Was $45.99)
- RENPHO Foot Massager Machine with Heat $109.99 (Was $139.99)
And, while you’re at it, prep for family visits (and the aftermath) by adding some cleaning & household essentials to your cart with Amazon’s Stock Up & Save program, which lets you save 20% when you buy $50 or more of select items:
- Presto! Flex-a-Size Paper Towels
- Amazon Basics 2-Ply Toilet Paper 5 Packs
- Amazon Basics 5-Blade MotionSphere Razor
- Solimo Donut Style Coffee
- Amazon Basics 2 Ply Paper Towels
- Amazon Basics Dog Poop Bags
- Amazon Basics Dog and Puppy Pads
- Amazon Basics 60W Equivalent, Daylight, Non-Dimmable, 10,000 Hour Lifetime, A19 LED Light Bulb | 24-Pack
- Amazon Basics Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags, 13 Gallon, 120 Count
- Amazon Basics Sandwich Storage Bags, 300 Count
- Amazon Brand – Solimo Disinfecting Wipes, Lemon Scent & Fresh Scent, Sanitizes/Cleans/Disinfects/Deodorizes, 75 Count (Pack of 3)
- Amazon Basics Multipurpose Drawstring Trash Bags, 30 Gallon, 50 Count