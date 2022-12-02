We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When was the last time you got new sheets? How about a duvet cover? If you’re still sporting the same bedding you’ve had since college—including that single sad, deflated pillow—it might be time to finally update and upgrade your linens and bedcovers. Coyuchi has you covered with 25 percent off all gifts, and a free gift with a purchase of $300 or more. Even better, all shipping is free. So take advantage of this Coyuchi bedding home goods sale while you can.

This Turiya Organic Latex Pillow is now $111 as part of the sale, and is great for proper spinal alignment. The shape of the pillow, along with its GOLS-certified organic dunlop latex, relieves pressure on your head and neck. The inner pillow cover is made of organic cotton, and the outer, removable layer is made from 380-400 thread count organic cotton sateen. Plus, this pillow is mold- and mildew-resistant, and naturally repels allergen-laden dust mites.

This sale ends Dec. 8—don’t let that flat pillow cloud your judgment and stop you from snagging a great deal on high-quality linens and home goods.

