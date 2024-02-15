We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Presidents Day weekend means millions of people will have an extra day off, and what better way to spend it than in bed? Or at least dreaming of and shopping for a new bed. Currently, virtually every mattress and bedding company offers massive savings, which can make the (hopefully more than seven) hours of sleep you get each night that much more enjoyable. Lack of sleep is linked to several worrisome health conditions, so maintaining good sleep hygiene is paramount. If you’ve been sleeping on the same mattress for over a decade, now is the time to upgrade.

Casper’s Original Mattress, which kickstarted the direct-to-consumer memory foam mattress industry a decade ago, is currently 15% off in every size. The mattress is made of a mix of signature foam, which increases airflow to prevent you from overheating or feeling cold, and memory foam, which absorbs pressure. This mattress has three ergonomic zones, so your body’s top, midsection, and bottom are all cradled comfortably. The top of the mattress is covered in a knitted fabric that is soft to the touch. The mattress is shipped in an air-tight sealed plastic pouch within a cardboard box, making it easy to move into your bedroom, even if it’s on a second or third floor. Once the pouch is opened, the mattress will begin to inflate on its own. Casper’s Original Mattress is an excellent upgrade for all sleepers, so you shouldn’t skip this sale. And if you’re looking for a different model, you’ll be happy to know everything on the site has some sort of discount.

Other mattress sales you shouldn’t sleep on: