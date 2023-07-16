We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Achieve unparalleled gaming power with the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero Wi-Fi 6E 1700 12 &13 Gen ATX Gaming Motherboard, now on sale for $591.99 (reg. $799).

If you’re a gamer, you know the importance of a powerful motherboard. The ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero Wi-Fi 6E 1700 12 & 13 Gen ATX Gaming Motherboard is designed to meet the demanding needs of gamers and enthusiasts alike. And now, with a discounted price of $591.99 (reg. $799), it’s an even more enticing option for those looking to build a high-performance gaming rig.

One of its standout features is its support for the latest generation of Intel processors, specifically the 12th and 13th generation CPUs. Having the latest and greatest features ensures you’ll have all the processing power you need to tackle even the most demanding games and applications. The motherboard also supports DDR5 memory, which delivers improved bandwidth and faster data transfer rates, resulting in smoother and more responsive gameplay.

As the name suggests, the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero brings Wi-Fi 6E capabilities, delivering lightning-fast wireless speeds and an upgraded network capacity—bringing forth a significant advantage for gamers relying on a stable, lag-free internet connection. The motherboard also features an array of USB ports, including USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C ports, allowing for fast data transfers and easy connectivity with other peripherals.

Regarding audio, ASUS has equipped this motherboard with SupremeFX audio technology, providing an immersive and high-fidelity sound experience. Gamers can enjoy crisp and clear audio cues and stay one step ahead of their opponents.

Other notable features include a comprehensive cooling system that ensures your device remains stable and performs at its best, avoiding potential thermal throttling issues, and its customizable RGB lighting zones and headers, allowing you to personalize the aesthetics of your gaming rig to match your style. The motherboard offers an exceptional combination of performance, features, and aesthetics. It’s no wonder it’s been named one of Best Products Reviews’ top ten motherboards in the US.

Snag the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero Wi-Fi 6E 1700 12 &13 Gen ATX Gaming Motherboard today for $591.99 (reg. $799) and let the gaming begin.

