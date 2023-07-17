We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Take the guesswork out of color matching with this Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor, which functions like a real-life Photoshop eyedropper. It’s on sale for $59.97 until July 23.

When it comes to home improvement, it’s funny how painting the walls is one of the hardest tasks to undertake. Sure, it doesn’t require any specialized skill, but figuring out how to match colors can be pretty time-consuming. Do you want green? There are a million different shades of green! Do you want it to be matte? There are thousands of textures to choose from! Browsing Pinterest and interior design magazines can only get you so far.

If you want to streamline the process and take the guesswork out of color matching, the Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor functions like a real-life Photoshop eyedropper tool. Simply scan just about any surface, and it would yield over 100,000 brand-name paint colors or sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors. You can grab it on sale for $59.97 until July 23.

Rated 4.8/5 stars by verified purchasers and vouched for by designers and artists, the Nix Mini 2 delivers accurate readings to provide you with the best color matches possible. The color sensor already comes precalibrated so you don’t have to do any additional setup for it to work. Take it anywhere with you, scan when inspiration strikes, and through the accompanying Nix app, you can browse through the color matches from leading paint brands like Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow and Ball, and Sherwin Williams. It works with virtually any surface, including painted walls, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, dyes, and more. On the app, you can save, organize, and share your favorite color palettes, too.

Think it’s too good to be true? Check out how the University of Guelph has also utilized the Nix technology to gauge the freshness of meat, while the brand Suncayr used it to test the efficacy of their sunscreen.

Normally retailing for $99, you can grab the Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor for only $59.97 until July 23, 11:59 p.m. PST.

