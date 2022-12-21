We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’ve put off your holiday shopping until now, Best Buy has rewarded your procrastination with a $20 discount on the HomePod Mini. All color variants of Apple’s smart speaker (there are five) are currently available for $79.99 with free shipping and holiday delivery, but only if you shop by midnight tonight.

The HomePod Mini is Apple’s answer to the Amazon Echo and Google’s Nest Audio speaker. By talking to Siri, Apple’s smart home assistant, you can use the HomePod Mini to play music, answer questions, set timers, send text messages, and act as an intercom. Two HomePod Minis can even be paired together to allow you to listen to music in true stereo.

Apple developed the HomePod Mini’s audio hardware in-house, which sounds surprisingly full for a pint-sized speaker. Its microphone is sensitive enough to hear voice commands as the speaker is playing music, and the HomePod Mini’s processor is fast enough to respond to your command quickly. Apple continually improves Siri so that the HomePod Mini will get smarter (read: more useful) over time. The HomePod Mini can be wirelessly connected to devices running iOS, macOS, Android, or Windows, but works best with Apple’s devices. This speaker doesn’t have any ports, so a wireless connection is the only way to go.

The HomePod Mini is Apple’s only smart speaker, and we’re surprised to see it on sale so close to the holidays. If you’ve put off getting a great tech gift, don’t skip this deal. And, while you’re at it, check out the other last-minute Apple deals Best Buy has for the holidays.