According to a Forbes Health survey, improving fitness is one of the most common resolutions people make. Between unspoken gym rules and getting new gear, it can be daunting—monetarily and personally—to get into the gym spirit. Thankfully, our favorite protein powder for beginners is 30% off at Amazon.

Most people add protein powder to their diet to gain muscle or for recovery after a workout. This whey protein powder from Optimum Nutrition combines whey isolates, concentrates, and peptides to build lean muscle (although there’s certainly nothing wrong with bulking up). There are 24 grams of protein, 3-4 carbs, and 5.5 grams of BCAAs in each serving. It also comes in 17 different flavors like Banana Cream, Chocolate Hazlenut, and Vanilla Ice Cream. Mix the powder with cold water or milk, shake for about 30 seconds, and drink up before or after a workout.

