Get $500 off an Aventon electric bike plus more Amazon Prime Day fitness deals from NordicTrack, Echelon, and Camelbak
Think of these discounts as an added investment in your health.
Sure, you can get lots of amazing deals on laptops, vacuums, TVs, speakers, and other electronics on Amazon Prime Day. And, believe me, we enjoy sitting in front of a nice flatscreen and soundbar combo as much as the next gadget geek. But it’s also a great opportunity to save on fitness equipment. Whether you like to navigate switchbacks on a mountain bike or just pedal under your desk during the workday, we’ve rounded up lots of discounts on fitness equipment to help keep you healthy without emptying your wallet.
Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.
Aventon 40V Electric Bike for Adults Powered By Power Share, Fast eBikes for Adults 20 MPH, Commuter $1,189.47 (was $1,699.99)
Aventon
If you’ve been scoping out electric bikes but haven’t wanted to spend thousands of dollars, we have a deal for you. This powerful model by Aventon model boasts a 350-watt motor that will get you to work in no time. Equipped with 5 pedal assist levels, this bike allows you to reach up to 20 mph. Shifting through the 7 speeds of the Shimano chain is smooth, and disc brakes ensure you can stop quickly. An LCD dashboard helps you keep track of your speed, mileage, and battery life at a glance. The batteries last up to 26 miles on a single charge, and unlike other models, the included batteries are removable so that you can charge them from anywhere. This bike is almost 50 percent off for Amazon Prime Day, but with this discount, they won’t last long.
More Prime Day deals on bikes
- Jetson Bolt Folding Electric Ride-On $269.96 (was $359.94)
- Hiboy P6 Electric Bike for Adults, 28MPH 62.1 Miles Range 750W Motor 48V 13Ah Removable Battery Ebike $999.99 (was $1,399.99)
- Schwinn Traxion Mens and Womens Mountain Bike, 29-Inch Wheels, 24-Speed Shifters, Full Suspension, M $564.99 (was $721.41)
- Mongoose Malus Mens and Womens Fat Tire Mountain Bike, 26-Inch Bicycle Wheels, 4-Inch Wide Knobby Tires $416 (was $519.99)
- Schwinn S29 Mens and Womens Mountain Bike, 29-Inch Wheels, 21-Speed, 20-Inch Aluminum Frame $510.01 (was $581.23)
- Hiboy BK1 Electric Bike for Kids Ages 3-5 Years Old, 24V 100W Electric Balance Bike $229.99 (was $299.99)
- Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt V2 GPS Cycling/Bike Computer $261.41 (was $279.99)
Prime Day deals on home gym equipment
- NordicTrack Smart Rower with 10” HD Touchscreen and 30-Day iFIT Family Membership $817.76 (was $1,599.99)
- Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill,Portable $765.18 (was $1,299)
- Wellfit Foldable Smart Treadmill Auto Incline 15 Levels for Home $588.79 (was $799.99)
- Echelon EX-15 Smart Connect Fitness Bike, Black $319 (was $491.62)
- Echelon Row S, Black $979.99 (was $1,405.50)
- MERACH Q1S Rower $239 (was $399)
- MERACH CC Exercise Bike $226.06 (was $389.99)
- Bowflex Blaze Home Gym,Black $765.14 (was $1,099)
- MERACH S08 Recumbent Bike $279.99 (was $399.99)
- Faittd Pilates Reformer Vintage $2,399.20 (was $2,999.99)
- MERACH S04 Uder Desk Pedal Exerciser $119.99 (was $207.99)
- MERACH E09 Elliptical Manual Resistance $399.99 (was $499.99)
- NordicTrack 50 Lb iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells $199.99 (was $429.99)
Prime Day deals on scooters
- Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP Electric Kick Scooter, Up to 25 Miles Long-range Battery, Max Speed 18.6 MPH $489.99 (was $749.99)
- Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter, 500W Motor, 10″ Solid Tires, 25 Miles Range, 19 Mph Folding Commuter $449.99 (was $649.99)
- Hiboy S2 MAX Electric Scooter, Upgraded 500W Motor, 40.4 Miles Range & 19 MPH, 10” Pneumatic Tires $599.99 (was $899.99)
- Gotrax Eclipse Electric Scooter, 10″ Pneumatic Tire, Max 28 Mile and 20 Mph 500W Motor $458.99 (was $599.99)
Prime Day deals on kayaks and hiking equipment
- INTEX 68305EP Challenger K1 Inflatable Kayak Set: Includes Deluxe 86in Aluminum Oar $86.55 (was $169.99)
- INTEX 68307EP Explorer K2 Inflatable Kayak Set: Includes Deluxe 86in Aluminum Oars $153.99 (was $199.99)
- Bestway Hydro-Force 2-Person Cove Champion Inflatable Kayak Set | Includes Kayak, 2 Aluminum Paddles $112.85 (was $159.99)
- FBSPORT 11′ Premium Stand Up Paddle Board, Yoga Board with Durable SUP Accessories & Carry Bag $169.99 (was $199.99)
- Cascade Mountain Tech Trekking Poles Aluminum Hiking Walking Sticks with Adjustable Locks $19.59 (was $29.99)
Prime Day deals on earbuds, water bottles, and other fitness accessories
- Jabra Elite5 Wireless Earbuds $89.99 (was $149.99)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active $79.99 (was $179.99)
- Turonic Massage Gun $99.97 (was $199.97)
- Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle – BPA-Free 18/8 Stainless Steel Thermos for Cold $34.87 (was $46.50)
- Hydro Flask 40 Oz Wide Flex Chug Cap White $38.46 (was $54.95)