Sure, you can get lots of amazing deals on laptops, vacuums, TVs, speakers, and other electronics on Amazon Prime Day. And, believe me, we enjoy sitting in front of a nice flatscreen and soundbar combo as much as the next gadget geek. But it’s also a great opportunity to save on fitness equipment. Whether you like to navigate switchbacks on a mountain bike or just pedal under your desk during the workday, we’ve rounded up lots of discounts on fitness equipment to help keep you healthy without emptying your wallet.

Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.

If you’ve been scoping out electric bikes but haven’t wanted to spend thousands of dollars, we have a deal for you. This powerful model by Aventon model boasts a 350-watt motor that will get you to work in no time. Equipped with 5 pedal assist levels, this bike allows you to reach up to 20 mph. Shifting through the 7 speeds of the Shimano chain is smooth, and disc brakes ensure you can stop quickly. An LCD dashboard helps you keep track of your speed, mileage, and battery life at a glance. The batteries last up to 26 miles on a single charge, and unlike other models, the included batteries are removable so that you can charge them from anywhere. This bike is almost 50 percent off for Amazon Prime Day, but with this discount, they won’t last long.

