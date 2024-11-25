This 55-inch Hisense TV is just $178 during Walmart’s Early Access Black Friday deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The best TV deal we’ve seen all of Black Friday just went live on Walmart’s website. This 55-inch Hisense TV is just $178 to round out your home theater. If you’re already a Walmart+ member, you can grab the deal right now as part of the retailer’s Early Access sale. If you’re not currently a member, you can currently sign up for $50 for the first year (normally $100). Even with that extra $50 for the membership (which comes with a ton of other benefits including free shipping), you’re still getting a 55-inch Roku-powered smart TV for less than $250 shipped.
Hisense 55″ Class R6 Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV $178 (was $278)
Rather than relying on some buggy, proprietary smart TV OS, this Hisense panel operates on the Roku platform, which means you get easy access to all of the most popular apps and content without the need for an extra piece of hardware. The TV offers three HDMIs, a dedicated gaming mode that provides a smoother picture during fast action, and 4K resolution. This is good enough to be your primary TV, but it’s cheap enough to go in a spare room, rec room, garage, or wherever else. It’s a great overall TV, it just happens to come with a bargain price.
