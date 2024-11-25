🛍️ Black Friday deals are popping! We have you covered with the best sales. 🛍️

This 55-inch Hisense TV is just $178 during Walmart’s Early Access Black Friday deal

Get a Walmart+ membership for $50 and save $100 off of this Roku-powered TV.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 10 Hours Ago

Hisense TVs arranged in a pattern for the Black Friday sale
Hisense

The best TV deal we’ve seen all of Black Friday just went live on Walmart’s website. This 55-inch Hisense TV is just $178 to round out your home theater. If you’re already a Walmart+ member, you can grab the deal right now as part of the retailer’s Early Access sale. If you’re not currently a member, you can currently sign up for $50 for the first year (normally $100). Even with that extra $50 for the membership (which comes with a ton of other benefits including free shipping), you’re still getting a 55-inch Roku-powered smart TV for less than $250 shipped.

Hisense 55″ Class R6 Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV $178 (was $278)

Hisense TV R6 on-sale for Black Friday

Hisense

Rather than relying on some buggy, proprietary smart TV OS, this Hisense panel operates on the Roku platform, which means you get easy access to all of the most popular apps and content without the need for an extra piece of hardware. The TV offers three HDMIs, a dedicated gaming mode that provides a smoother picture during fast action, and 4K resolution. This is good enough to be your primary TV, but it’s cheap enough to go in a spare room, rec room, garage, or wherever else. It’s a great overall TV, it just happens to come with a bargain price.

More Walmart Black Friday deals

If you’re already picking up a Walmart+ subscription, you might as well cruise the rest of the great deals that you can already grab.

 
