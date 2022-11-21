We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Mashed potatoes, savory stuffing, apple pie: you’re probably already getting hungry thinking about Thanksgiving. But the vegetable peels, egg shells, coffee grounds, and other food scraps that remain after the feast also generate a lot of waste that typically goes to the landfill. So take advantage of the Lomi Smart Composter early Black Friday deal to give thanks, not leftovers, to the Earth and turn those scraps back into nutrient-rich dirt.

This device makes it easy. It’s designed to fit on your kitchen countertop and recycle food scraps with the touch of a button. Just toss in the remnants of fruits and vegetables, breads and grains, and even some animal products and the composter will turn it back into nutrient-rich material within four hours. You can even scrape your dinner plates directly into the device and it will neutralize those pungent odors, keeping insects at bay. Then you can repurpose the remains of your holiday meal to nourish your plants, save them in a container for next spring’s garden, or recycle if your community has a compost program.

The Lomi Smart Composter Early Black Friday deal saves you more than $100 on a starter package that includes the Lomi; a starter kit of filters and pods; and a subscription for filters, which are delivered once a quarter. The package is on sale for $426.16, down from $528.95.

