Between obligations and to-do lists, life can run low on time to settle in for some quality reading. While you may not have the ability to power through a novel in a matter of days right now, there’s no reason to set aside that itch for new insight or entertainment.

The 12min Micro Book Library supplies access to nearly 2,000 micro books spanning 24 different categories, with each requiring only 12 minutes to complete. A lifetime subscription to this package typically costs $399 but, for a limited time, it’s available at only $31.20 when you use coupon code 12MIN through Oct 15.

Each month, 30 new titles are added to your library, so it’s always expanding and ever-evolving across various categories. The setup supports three languages—English, Spanish, and Portuguese—and features summaries of many popular bestsellers.

Absorb information with increased efficiency and make the most of free moments by choosing from either text or audio forms. Listening to these micro books is a great way to stay entertained during a long drive or flight, and no internet connection is required so this subscription supplies access that is truly on the go.

Available on iOS 9.0 or later and Android 5.0 or later, this platform makes it simple to search for titles across several genres, allowing you to explore fresh content and gain a refresher on a familiar subject.

Top-rated titles currently available on the 12min Micro Book Library include The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, The Power of Habit, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, How to Win Friends and Influence People, Blink, and Secrets of the Millionaire Mind. This subscription carries a rating on our store of 4.5 stars out of 5 based on more than 110 reviews.

