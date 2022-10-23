We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Being prepared for when disaster strikes is an invaluable skill, but it’s not always accessible. Even with modern technology like cellphones, when those run out of battery, where can you turn?

If you are someone who is interested in being prepared in even the most extreme of conditions, then you are in luck. Right now you can purchase the American Red Cross FRX3+ Multi-Powered Weather Alert Radio at a tremendously discounted rate.

The American Red Cross FRX3+ is a crank-powered, rechargeable weather radio with solar panel and hand turbine generation to keep you at the ready for any sort of emergency or disaster. The alert function automatically broadcasts any emergency weather alerts near you, giving you an opportunity to plan and adjust accordingly. It also functions as a generator, display and alarm clock, LED flashlight, and more. Also, the FRX3+ receives all 7 AM/FM/NOAA weather digital radio bands, so you’ll be able to hear whats going on, no matter what state of emergency you’re in.

With so many features, there’s no shortage of stellar reviews for the American Red Cross FRX3+ Multi-Powered Weather Alert Radio. It’s Amazon’s choice, with 4.6 out of 5 stars. One verified customer enjoyed the solar power option, stating, “The solar charger works very well. I’ve only had to use the crank (that really works) on one occasion and that’s because I left it in the shade. It’s light weight, small and works perfectly in our RV.” Another customer loved the size, saying, “This item is amazing. Good price and perfect size (not to big) to keep in bugout bag. I tried all features on this radio and everything is A1 and works perfectly.”

Right now you can prepare yourself for catastrophe with the American Red Cross FRX3+ Multi-Powered Weather Alert Radio, available for just $44.99. That’s a 55 percent markdown from its MSRP of $99.

Prices subject to change.