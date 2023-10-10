We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

[Updated 6:34 p.m.]

Coffee first thing in the morning makes the world go round. If your drip coffee maker has seen better days, consider upgrading to a pod system for easy, breezy brewing. It’s never been easier to upgrade your kitchen counter with a new coffee machine, thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. This deal on a Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is also one of the biggest sales we’ve seen. But hurry, Prime Day only runs through Oct. 11, and items change price/go out of stock quickly.

Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.

Go from coffeeless to caffeinated in less than a minute with Keurig’s K-Compact Single-Serve coffee maker. Simply insert a pod, choose your desired cup brew size, and wait. A 36-ounce reservoir means you won’t need to refill the water tank constantly, and a removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to seven inches tall. If you’re a “did I leave the oven on before I left?” kind of person, this coffee maker includes an auto-off feature that turns it off two hours after your last brew, saving your energy and sanity levels.

Here are other sip-worthy coffee deals for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days:

Accessorizing other activities? Take a look at our ongoing list of Big Deal Days discounts.

Want more deals delivered to your inbox weekly? Sign up for PopSci’s Deals newsletter and save money on stuff you’ll really use.