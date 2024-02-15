We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine (in light grey and available as an open box) brings freshly brewed coffee with the touch of a button. It boasts a sleek, minimalist design (a trademark of the highly rated brand) that can complement any kitchen decor and provides advanced brewing technology that caters to various coffee preferences.

Currently $80 off, this open-box Breville Nespresso Vertuo allows you to brew various coffee drinks, from espresso to large mugs, at the touch of a button. It employs an innovative brewing system that uses barcode technology to recognize the specific blend of each capsule. It also ensures that each cup of coffee or espresso is brewed with the optimal combination of temperature, time, and rotation speed—resulting in a consistently perfect cup every time in just 25 seconds.

Its consistency (and convenience) is applied to its three brewing sizes: espresso (single and double) and coffee (5oz and 8oz). Each capsule is scanned automatically, adjusting brewing parameters for optimal flavor extraction. Whether you crave a quick espresso shot or a leisurely mug of coffee, the Vertuo Next has you covered.

When it comes to sustainability, the machine has you covered. The aluminum capsules not only lock in the freshness of the coffee, but they’re also fully recyclable. With Nespresso’s convenient recycling program, returning your used capsules is simple and contributes to a more sustainable future.

This model is open box, meaning its packaging may be slightly distressed. Open-box products come with significant price reductions while maintaining excellent quality, functionality, and original accessories. The Breville Nespresso Vertuo also has a minimum 90-day warranty if any issues arise.

Combining advanced brewing technology, stylish design, versatility, and a commitment to sustainability, this coffee and espresso machine is a great choice to elevate your at-home coffee experience.

Get the Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine-Light Grey (Open Box) for $99.99 (reg. $179) with no coupon code required.

StackSocial prices subject to change.