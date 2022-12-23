Save 20% on $50 or more of office essentials at Amazon
Get a solid deal on office essentials with Amazon's Stock Up & Save program.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
My office is an absolute catastrophe here at the end of 2022. The year-end crunch has the whole place scattered with coffee cups, orphaned pen caps, crumpled to-do lists, and a whole bunch of pistachio shells from an unfortunate incident that happened during a late-night editing session. I’m resolving to keep my office more livable in 2023, and I need some stuff to make that happen. Amazon’s Stock Up & Save program offers discounted versions of essential items in various categories. The deals are especially good when it comes to office essentials, though. Of course, that includes notepads, pens, and other common supplies. But it also extends to snacks, cleaning products, and even dog training pads if you’re the type to keep your pooch around while you work.
And, making the deals even sweeter, which is something we all need after all that Christmas shopping, you’ll get 20% off your order if you order more than $50 worth of products from Amazon’s Stock Up & Save program. Play your cards right and that’s like getting free bags of pecans to snack on. They’re delicious, and they don’t leave shells to fall onto the floor and slowly annihilate your feet with their impossibly sharp shards.
Here are some office essentials that qualify for the Stock Up & Save discount:
- Amazon Basics Narrow Ruled 5 x 8-Inch Lined Writing Note Pads – 12-Pack
- Solimo Donut Style Coffee, Single Serve Cups, 100 Count
- AmazonFresh Donut Cafe Whole Bean Coffee, Medium Roast, 12 Ounce
- Amazon Basic Care Ibuprofen Tablets, 1,000 count
- Amazon Basics 100W Equivalent, Daylight, Non-Dimmable, 10,000 Hour Lifetime, A19 LED Light Bulb | 6-Pack
- Amazon Basics Multipurpose Drawstring Trash Bags, 30 Gallon, 50 Count
- Amazon Basics Clear Sheet Protectors for 3 Ring Binder, 8.5 x 11 Inch, 200-Pack
- Amazon Basics Fine Point Tip Permanent Markers, Black, 24-Pack
- Amazon Brand – Happy Belly Pecan Halves, 16 Ounce
- Amazon Brand – Solimo Red Energy Drink, Sugar Free, 16 Fluid Ounce (Pack of 12)
- Amazon Basic Care Famotidine 20mg Cool Mint Tablets, 100 Count
- Amazon Basics Fine Point Tip Permanent Markers – Assorted Colors, 24-Pack
- Amazon Basics Broad Line Washable Markers, 40 Colors
- Amazon Basics Rollerball Pen, Micro Point (0.5mm), Blue, 12 Pack
- Amazon Basics Rollerball Pen, Micro Point (0.5mm), Black, 24 Pack
- Amazon Basics Dog and Puppy Pee Pads, 22 x 22 Inches – Pack of 50
- Amazon Basics Gel Pens – Medium Point, 14 Count, Assorted Colors
- Amazon Basics Professional Journal, 10.5X7.5 inches, Black, 2-Pack
- Amazon Basics Retractable Gel Pens – Medium Point, 12 Count, Red