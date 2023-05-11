We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Fitbit has the most recognizable—and some of the most highly regarded—fitness bands on the market. And, right now, Fitbit has marked down many of its most popular models on Amazon. The Google-owned company’s sterling reputation is based on the quality of its hardware and software—all of the health data your wearable collects is automatically synced with your Fitbit account so that you can measure your progress over time. Fitbit has also introduced more advanced sensors over the years, which can more accurately gauge certain aspects of your health. So, if you’re clinging onto an ancient fitness tracker, it’s likely time for an upgrade. A Fitbit won’t guarantee a healthier lifestyle, but it’ll give you the information you need to make exercise decisions.

Several Fitbits are on sale, but we’re particularly pleased with the $48 discount on its Versa 2 smartwatch because the discount brings it down to its lowest price ever. This wearable can record your steps taken, calories burned, heart rate, and sleep cycles. It’s even waterproof, so you can wear it while swimming. There’s even a smart wake feature, which will monitor your REM cycle while you’re sleeping to wake you up at the optimal time. Many of these health tracking features are available on less sophisticated Fitbit models, but its smartwatch capabilities set the Versa 2 apart, making it a solid Apple Watch alternative.

You can use the Versa 2 to make contactless payments using Fitbit Pay or control your smart home accessories using Amazon’s Alexa, which is built into the watch. When notifications come to the watch from your phone, they’ll be easier to read, so you can decide whether it’s worth pausing your workout to address them. The Versa 2 can even run apps like Spotify, so you can switch tracks or start a playlist directly from the smartwatch. This is a lot of functionality from a Fitbit that’ll only set you back about $100 on sale.

Fitbit’s deals aren’t tied to a larger sale and can end anytime. Some models have even sold out already, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the Versa 2 is the next one to go. If you’ve been looking for an inexpensive but fully-featured smartwatch, this is the one to get.

