We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

May the 4th has become the unofficial holiday of the Star Wars fandom, and Amazon is celebrating by offering deals on a lot of cool merch. The discounts are so good you may momentarily forget about the existence of the prequels. Whether you’re interested in learning more about the iconic series’ history or want to equip yourself with a weapon from a more civilized age, this one-day sale has you covered. And if you want to catch up on the original series—or numerous side stories that fill out the universe—while you shop, you can check them out through the Disney+ bundle, which includes ESPN+ and Hulu and starts at $9.99 per month.

Name a fictional weapon more iconic than the lightsaber—I’ll wait. This model from Hasbro is a facsimile of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s legendary blade, used to cut down Sith and common thieves alike. The incredibly detailed hilt is attached to a plastic tube outfitted with LEDs. When activated, the lights turn the lightsaber into its iconic blue color. Hasbro added to the lightsaber’s realism by building speakers into the hilt, so the blade will make an assortment of sounds when you swing it.

You may require years of intense training on Dagobah to master a lightsaber fully, but Hasbro will allow you to practice in the comfort of your home for a lot less money, thanks to this deal. Whether you’d like to recreate the choreography of your favorite Star Wars scenes or want to keep a piece of iconography from the series on display in your home, don’t miss this deal.

Check out these other Star Wars deals on Amazon

There is a galaxy of other savings not so far far away …