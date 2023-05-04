Celebrate May the 4th with the best Star Wars deals on Amazon and beyond
I find your lack of interest in Star Wars disturbing ...
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
May the 4th has become the unofficial holiday of the Star Wars fandom, and Amazon is celebrating by offering deals on a lot of cool merch. The discounts are so good you may momentarily forget about the existence of the prequels. Whether you’re interested in learning more about the iconic series’ history or want to equip yourself with a weapon from a more civilized age, this one-day sale has you covered. And if you want to catch up on the original series—or numerous side stories that fill out the universe—while you shop, you can check them out through the Disney+ bundle, which includes ESPN+ and Hulu and starts at $9.99 per month.
STAR WARS The Black Series OBI-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber, $181.49 (Was $278.99)
Hasbro
Name a fictional weapon more iconic than the lightsaber—I’ll wait. This model from Hasbro is a facsimile of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s legendary blade, used to cut down Sith and common thieves alike. The incredibly detailed hilt is attached to a plastic tube outfitted with LEDs. When activated, the lights turn the lightsaber into its iconic blue color. Hasbro added to the lightsaber’s realism by building speakers into the hilt, so the blade will make an assortment of sounds when you swing it.
You may require years of intense training on Dagobah to master a lightsaber fully, but Hasbro will allow you to practice in the comfort of your home for a lot less money, thanks to this deal. Whether you’d like to recreate the choreography of your favorite Star Wars scenes or want to keep a piece of iconography from the series on display in your home, don’t miss this deal.
Check out these other Star Wars deals on Amazon
- LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber, $51.99 (Was $64.99)
- LEGO Star Wars The Justifier, $135.99 (Was $169.99)
- LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest, $111.99 (Was $139.99)
- Hasbro Gaming Operation Game: Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition, $16.49 (Was $21.99)
- STAR WARS The Black Series Boba Fett (Prototype Armor) Toy, $20.49 (Was $26.99)
- STAR WARS Retro Collection Special Bounty Hunters Boba Fett & Bossk Toys, $19.49 (Was $27.99)
- Zak Designs Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Sculpted Ceramic Coffee Mug, $14.39 (Was $17.99)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Star Wars Men’s Watch, $256.42 (Was $375)
- Simple Modern Star Wars Boba Fett Insulated Tumbler Cup with Flip Lid, $23.99 (Was $29.99)
- Northwest Star Wars Tie Fighter Silk Touch Throw Blanket, $15.75 (Was $34.99)
- The Mandalorian the Child Don’t Make Me Use The Force T-Shirt, $16.09 (Was $22.99)
- Star Wars Vintage Psych Rebels T-Shirt, $16.45 (Was $23.50)
- Star Wars Logo Luke Skywalker Tatooine T-Shirt, $16.09 (Was $22.99)
There is a galaxy of other savings not so far far away …
- Lego is hosting its own sales and promotions on dozens of sets and toys
- Funko is offering Buy 3, Get 1 Free on its entire line of Star Wars Collectible Pops
- Disney’s online store is full of deals on official Star Wars merch
- Casetify has collected its entire limited-edition Mandalorian collection in one place