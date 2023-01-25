We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The holidays are long gone, but winter’s cold weather still lingers despite our passive-aggressive hints that it has overstayed its welcome. And while we could curse the consistent cold snaps, we could also just avoid them completely by staying in and watching some movies. And those movies could sound a lot better with some home audio upgrades from Bose. Serendipitously, Amazon has some of Bose’s most popular home theater speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers for up to 50% off right now.

This Dolby Atmos-equipped soundbar relies on Bose’s proprietary speaker design and signal processing to create a surprisingly effective surround sound effect, even if it’s all on its own. It connects to a media source through eARC HDMI, so it can play audio from just about any device you have hooked up to your entertainment system, including game consoles, streaming boxes, or whatever else you use to watch content. In addition to its wired connections, it can also connect via Bluetooth, so you can easily stream music from a smart device once you’ve run out of content to watch on the TV. And, with Alexa built in, you can access many of its functions (plus controls for other connected, compatible smart home accessories) with just your voice.

More Bose home audio deals

Maybe you’re not looking to drop $699 on a high-end soundbar, no matter how good the deal is. That’s no problem. Amazon currently has an assortment of other Bose home audio gear on sale right now for up to 29% off. Here’s a list of the best gear up for grabs: