We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There are only a few possible methods if you want to get a hot tub for cheap. You can buy an old cast iron bath tub and light a fire under it like you’re a wild west cowboy. You can look on Craigslist for some clapped out tub that you’ll have to scrape a dead raccoon out of before trying to cram it into your 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe. Or, you can simply spend $400 on this Coleman SaluSpa 4-Person Inflatable Hot Tub, which is currently on-sale from its normal $650 price at Amazon right now. It took top honors in our list of the best inflatable hot tubs.

You won’t need any tools to set up this inflatable spa that has room inside for four people. The PVC construction with sturdy internal bracing makes it durable enough to withstand the rigors of the outdoors. Once it’s set up, it can heat water to a toasty 104 degrees while blasting your beat up body with an array of pressure jets.

Once you’re done soaking, the included cover protects the tub from leaves, debris, or empty Truly cans that might otherwise find their way into the water. It also comes equipped with a set of burly handles so it’s simple to move as long as you have another semi-strong friend to come pull with you.

More hot tub deals

If you’re looking for something a little cheaper or even more elaborate, check out these deals on other inflatable hot tubs. You won’t have to scrape a raccoon carcass out of any of them. That’s a guarantee.