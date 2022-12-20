SHARE

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Small faces look up at the big sky frequently in the weeks leading up to Christmas, craning their necks, hoping to catch a glimpse of Santa’s sleigh. Maybe this fascination with what’s beyond the horizon fades come Christmas morning, or maybe enough nights scanning the stars leads to a lifetime of cosmos curiosity. For those truly captivated kids, nurture that interest in the empyrean with BlisslIghts LED laser projectors, on sale for a limited time and—at least for now—able to be delivered before Christmas.

The BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve, usually $59.99 but only $34.99 during Amazon’s Deal of the Day sale, is a compact sphere that projects vivid nebula clouds. The display can billow across 900 square feet, cycling through blended colors beneath an overlay of ultra-sharp green stars. This soothing night light, or serene party decoration, sets a transcendent atmosphere. And you can customize the perfect settings with the BlissHome app, syncing it with your Wi-Fi network (2.4 GHz) and Google Home/Amazon Alexa to unlock voice control capabilities. With the BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve, you can transform a space instantly, whether calming a child or having friends over for game night.

Also on sale is the BlissLights ARK Lite for $20.99 (usually $29.99)—if you want a simpler soothing aurora effect—and the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0—$49.99, down from $59.99—if you want more groovy “galaxies.” Or, if the sky’s not the limit, so to speak, check out dozens of our other picks for last-minute gifts that can still get there by Christmas.

Tony Ware is the Associate Managing Editor for PopSci.com (and PopPhoto.com). He’s been writing about how to make and break music since the mid-'90s when his college newspaper said they already had a film critic but maybe he wanted to look through the free promo CDs. Immediately hooked on outlining intangibles, he's covered everything audio for countless alt. weeklies, international magazines, websites, and heated bar trivia contests ever since.

