We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By James Lynch Published Jun 8, 2023 12:00 PM

Landscape lights are a great way to give a soft glow to your home when night falls. They can be used to highlight features of your home, aspects of your landscaping, or to brighten up the exterior of your home. And they’ll do it with a soft glow that won’t blind anyone inside. Here are the best LED landscape lighting kits for just about any space or budget.

How we chose the best LED landscape lighting kits

We honed in on the necessary features our readers will care about, including durability, performance, weight, cost, and ease of installation. This included how many lumens each light had, reading the experience of reviewers and owners who have installed lights themselves, and diving into the durability and longevity of each product, including many that did not make our final list. The picks result from hands-on experience, user feedback, editorial reviews, and spec comparisons.

The best LED landscape lighting kits: Reviews & Recommendations

While we’re always confident about our specific product recommendations, there’s always overlap in the products and personal needs. Some products may work for multiple situations, so check out all the options before deciding.

Best overall: Greenclick Landscape Lighting Extendable LED Lights

Specs

Power Source: Electric cord

Electric cord Type: Spotlight

Spotlight Brightness: 300 lumens per light

300 lumens per light Product Dimensions: 1.6 x 2.5 x 9.25 inches

Pros

Efficient and Bright

Tough, durable, water-resistant aluminum construction

Cons

Long extension cord not included

There were many strong candidates for best overall LED landscape lighting, but this Greenclick set was our clear favorite thanks to its super-efficient operation and long lifespan. This six-light system uses only three watts per light while providing 300 lumens per unit. This amount of light, combined with the flexible head that can adjust the spotlight beam 270 degrees, is great for lighting houses and landscaping like tall trees. Thanks to a 50,000-hour lifespan and an 18-month replacement service from the manufacturer, you can be sure you won’t need to replace these lights year after year.

That lifespan takes foul weather into account too. The solid aluminum construction and IP65 waterproof rating are ready for rust-free operation in all seasons.

We loved the supremely easy installation of the system. The system has an impressively long length at nearly 70 feet, with 10 feet between each light, though you may need to get an extension cord to plug the string into your home due to the short plug-end of the cord.

Getting power is easy thanks to a built-in transformer that can reduce your 120-volt electricity to the 12 volts necessary for this low-volt system. This makes it extremely easy to set the lights up in just minutes and adjust them to your exact needs.

Specs

Power Source: Solar

Solar Type: Ground lights

Ground lights Brightness: 40 lumens per light

40 lumens per light Product Dimensions: 3 x 4.6 x 3 inches

Pros

Easy to install

Subtle lighting for low-light needs

10-hour run when fully solar charged

Cons

Cannot replace integrated LEDs

Won’t last as long after cloudy days

These solar-powered lights are a breeze to install and come at an extremely affordable price. The pack of four is great for covering a large area with mellow, dispersed light. These lights are designed to lay flat on the ground, but they include a stake to allow you to press them more securely into the ground. However you mount them, you can get the light where you need it, thanks to the swivel puck center pattern that allows you to change the direction of each light.

The lights charge automatically from the sun and don’t need any wiring to install. When fully charged, they’ll run for about eight hours and automatically turn on at dusk and off at dawn. If the lights can’t fully charge on cloudy days, they may not work throughout the night. If that is the case, you can power them on or off with a switch on the side.

We love that they’re made out of weather-resistant stainless steel, making them relatively tough. Beware, though, the built-in LED lights cannot be replaced, so if they die, the product dies with them.

Best eco-friendly: GIGALUMI Solar Pathway Lights

Specs

Power Source: Solar

Solar Type: Pathway lights

Pathway lights Brightness: 2 lumens per light

2 lumens per light Product Dimensions: ‎1.2 x 1.2 x 5.9 inches

Pros

Durable construction

Easy Installation

Cons

Liable to fall over

Low lumen output

A bit short for some installations

These lights are a great environmentally friendly option thanks to the solar-powered charging and their low energy consumption. Additionally, their durable construction and IP65 waterproof rating will help keep them in use, and out of the landfill, year after year.

These lights are easy to install, and since they are solar-powered, they do not require any wiring or power source, and the 12 lights can be placed as near or far from each other as you like. Each light lasts eight to 10 hours when fully charged and should offer plenty of charge to stay lit throughout the night. They also turn on and off automatically at dusk and dawn. We also found these to be some of the most handsome lights we explored, thanks to their regal lantern features that will look great along your pathway or beside your house.

Specs

Power Source: Electric cord

Electric cord Type: Pathway

Pathway Brightness: 150 lumens

150 lumens Product Dimensions: 5 x 5 x 16 inches

Pros

Cast aluminum construction holds up to snow

Strong stakes for solid installation

Bright output

Cons

Transformer not included

High price when compared to competitors

These durable and handsome lights are great for many installations but will be especially useful for those looking for durable, bright pathway lights. The lights are sturdy thanks to cast aluminum construction and a hefty stake that will keep the lights upright in your yard season after season, with a more than 50,000 hours lifespan.

Even though these are LED lights, many will like the soft color the bulbs put out and the wide beam angle, 139 degrees, that lights up large chunks of the pathway. These lights put out an impressive 150 lumens per light despite only needing three watts each.

Most DIYers will be able to install this system with a bit of work. Each light comes with 15 inches of cable and quick connect wires, but you will need a low voltage transformer and low voltage wire that this system does not have. Even so, this lighting kit is a great option for those looking to illuminate a pathway with handsome lights.

Best well: SUNRIVER Low Voltage Landscape Lights LED Well Lights

Specs

Power Source: Electric cord

Electric cord Type: Well

Well Brightness: 100 lumens

100 lumens Product Dimensions: 3 x 2.6 inches

Pros

90-degree beam

Durable waterproof construction with soda-lime glass

Cons

Installation can be a bit tricky

Pricier option

While these lights are pricier than many others on our list, their durability and performance make them our favorite choice for well lights.

Since well lights are buried in the ground, they must be strong and durable to ensure lasting and effective performance. These lights are up for the job thanks to soda lime glass lenses that resist shock and vibration and can handle the impact of yard tools should you accidentally miss where you aim your shovel by a touch.

Their durability extends Beyond impact thanks to a stainless steel cover with a watertight rubber seal and IP67 rating, meaning water will not make it into the light even if moisture rests on top of it.

Each light in the six-light set gives off 100 lumens with a 90-degree beam that you can use to light low features or high features. Installation could be a problem for pure beginners, though, as you will need a transform and some knowledge of wiring to install the lights. They will work with both 12- and 24-volt systems.

Things to consider when buying an LED landscape lighting kit

Before buying any landscape lighting kits, consider the kind of light you need around your property. Are you using the lights to illuminate a pathway and make walking easier and safer, or are you hoping to illuminate specific architectural features like the eaves of your home or landscaping features like large trees? Are you more generally trying to give a warm, inviting ambiance to your home or light your path? Identify your needs and buy a light that is appropriate for them.

Also, consider how handy you are. Do you need extremely simple to install solar lights that just need to be stuck into the ground, or are you more willing to get into the dependability and power of wiring a system yourself? Be honest with yourself about your abilities and buy a light set that can make the most of them.

Also, consider where you are located. If you are in an area that is not very sunny, getting solar-powered lights may leave your lights underpowered in the evening when you need them most, as they cannot charge entirely during the day. You don’t want to have to pull out the solar generator to run your LED landscape lighting.

FAQs

Q: Is low-voltage lighting safe? Low-voltage lighting is safe as it is only 1/10 of the voltage of your in-home power. Should there be any contact with a live wire, it will be uncomfortable for both humans and animals but not fatal. You do, however, need to be concerned about the potential for damage that can come with short-circuiting that can result in sparks or fire. So, if you are wiring yourself, ensure you are confident in your ability to set a system up without any short circuits. Q: How long do landscape lights last? The longevity of landscaping lights depends on the quality of the product you buy and the conditions you put them in. If you live in harsher environments and leave your lights out year-round, including during snow and rain, you should expect that many cheaper products will not last as long. If, however, you buy durable products made out of durable materials like stainless steel or aluminum with a waterproof rating you can expect them to last for years at a time. If you are particularly concerned, look for lights like some of those in our roundup that have some form of warranty for replacement purposes. Q: How many lumens are needed for landscape lighting? The number of lumens you need will depend on what you are trying to light. Just a few lumens will do fine if you want a little light for ambiance. However, if you’re trying to light a pathway, look for something in the 100- to 200-lumen range. If you’re trying to light up a feature of your house or landscaping, look for something in the 50 to 300-lumen range. The higher the lumens, the brighter the light, which will help you light up things taller and further away and illuminate things closer.

Final thoughts on the best LED landscape lighting kits

Identify what you need from your LED landscape lights and buy the kit up for the task. Our favorites here share affordability, durability, and longevity, which is the perfect combination to light the outdoor features you need for many years to come.

Why trust us

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.