Amazon is blowing out Furbo 360-degree pet cameras for as low as $44

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I hate leaving my dog home alone. She knows just how to put on that sappy face that makes me feel like I’m abandoning her, even when I’m just headed out to work. Even if your dog isn’t as skilled when it comes to emotional manipulation, you’ll still probably appreciate the Furbo pet camera. These clever devices let you keep an eye on your cat or dog (or turtle, sheep, ostrich, or whatever animal you have in your home) from afar and even dispense treats. Currently, Amazon is offering them at the lowest prices of the year, even lower than the recent Prime Day shopping holiday.

Before we get into the specs, note that this device does require a subscription to use (you can get the version that doesn’t require a subscription below). It costs $6.99 billed monthly, or $5.75 per month if you pay for the full year. Once you’re up and running, you get access to a ton of useful features to help you keep tabs on your pet when you’re not home.

The companion app relies on AI to observe your pet during the day and track their behavior. It can then provide you with updates on variables like their activity level and all the noise they make. If the dog starts barking when you’re not around, you can find out about it. The built-in 360 camera allows you to rotate the view so you can see them no matter where they go. And, if you upgrade to the pro subscription plan, it can sync up to four cameras at once for whole-home coverage.

When your pup or cat misbehaves, you can talk to them through the built-in speaker. Or, if they’re doing a particularly good job, the Furbo can dispense a treat from its onboard hopper to reward the good behavior. I wish my boss would instill a similar system for me. I would like a pizza roll launched at me every time I write a great deal post.

If you prefer to avoid a subscription, you can access a range of Furbo features for a one-time fee with this option. You can remotely communicate with your pets and dispense treats. You’ll get notifications if they bark or meow. If you want the more advanced features like wellness tracking and video history, you’ll still need a subscription. But, for most people, the standard functionality is fine.

This kit includes an extra Mini camera that ropes into the subscription plan right from the start. That means it can cover two different rooms as soon as you complete the initial setup. You’ll be glad you have the coverage once your pooch learns how to drag your shoe into the other room for chewing purposes.