Are you curious about what your pet does when you’re not home? The result could be heartwarming or heartbreaking—or you could just learn that they bark at whoever is delivering mail or walking by. Find out if your pet is a menace or an angel behind your back with a Ring Indoor Camera, on sale as part of Amazon Pet Day, which is today—and today only.

The Ring Indoor Camera is small and discreet, letting you hear and even speak to your pets from a phone, tablet, or Echo device. It’s a great introductory indoor camera at an even better price. If you already have a Ring doorbell, you’re in luck if you add a Ring Indoor Camera—you can access all of your cameras in the Ring app. Set-up is easy—all you have to do is place the camera on a flat surface or mount it to the wall with a separate wall mount and scan the QR code on the back of the device. We personally love using Live View to see if our pets are snoozing on the couch, running around and meowing, or making a mess by rooting around in the litterbox, with Live Notifications letting us know if the plumber has decided to make a surprise visit.

