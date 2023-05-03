You only have today to take advantage of these Amazon Pet Day deals
There's no better time to stock up on treats, supplies, toys, and food with Amazon's Pet Day deals.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Are you curious about what your pet does when you’re not home? The result could be heartwarming or heartbreaking—or you could just learn that they bark at whoever is delivering mail or walking by. Find out if your pet is a menace or an angel behind your back with a Ring Indoor Camera, on sale as part of Amazon Pet Day, which is today—and today only.
Ring Indoor Cam (1st Gen) $39.99 (Was $59.99)
Amanda Reed
The Ring Indoor Camera is small and discreet, letting you hear and even speak to your pets from a phone, tablet, or Echo device. It’s a great introductory indoor camera at an even better price. If you already have a Ring doorbell, you’re in luck if you add a Ring Indoor Camera—you can access all of your cameras in the Ring app. Set-up is easy—all you have to do is place the camera on a flat surface or mount it to the wall with a separate wall mount and scan the QR code on the back of the device. We personally love using Live View to see if our pets are snoozing on the couch, running around and meowing, or making a mess by rooting around in the litterbox, with Live Notifications letting us know if the plumber has decided to make a surprise visit.
Amazon Pet Day is one day only—here are other Pet Day deals we think you should take advantage of:
Pet cameras
- Furbo 360° Dog Camera $147 (Was $210)
- Petcube Cam Indoor Wi-Fi Pet and Security Camera with Phone App $29.99 (Was $49.99)
Feeders, bowls, and fountains
- PETLIBRO Cat Water Fountain $23.99 (Was $39.99)
- PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder $55.99 (Was $89.99)
- PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder for Two Cats $69.99 (Was $109.99)
- PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder with Camera for 2 Cats w. 1080p Camera $109.99 (Was $149.99)
- PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder with Camera (One Cat) $99.99 (Was $159.99)
- PETLIBRO Automatic Dog Feeder $63.99 (Was $89.99)
- FUKUMARU Elevated Cat Ceramic Bowls $21.92 (Was $37.99)
- UPSKY 70oz Dog Water Bowl 2L $17.84 (Was $30.99)
- FOREYY Raised Pet Bowls for Cats and Small Dogs $16.99 (Was $29.99)
- Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Pet Dog Water And Food Bowl $12.99 (Was $15.74)
- Amazon Basics Gravity Pet Waterer for Dogs and Cats $16.47 (Was $21.87)
- Hyper Pet IQ Treat lick mat for Dogs $11.96 (Was $14.95)
- Wonder Creature Cat Water Fountain with Stainless Steel Lid $17.99 (Was $34.99)
- PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum Pet Fountains $48.95 (Was $54.95)
Treats, chews, and vitamins
- Zesty Paws Allergy Immune Supplement for Dogs $23.18 (Was $28.97)
- Zesty Paws Probiotics for Dogs $23.18 (Was $28.97)
- Zesty Paws Turmeric Curcumin for Dogs $23.18 (Was $28.97)
- Zesty Paws Training Treats for Dogs & Puppies $11.18 (Was $13.97)
- Solid Gold SeaMeal Multivitamin for Cats & Dogs $21.59 (Was $26.99)
- Solid Gold Calming Chews for Dogs $18.39 (Was $24.97)
- Solid Gold Wet Cat Food Variety Pack $17.59 (Was $21.99)
- Pet Honesty Dog Allergy Relief Chews Max Strength $27.99 (Was $39.99)
- Pet Honesty Hemp Hip & Joint Supplement for Dogs $27.99 (Was $39.99)
- Pet Honesty Salmon SkinHealth for Dogs $18.89 (Was $26.99)
- Pet Honesty Flea & Tick Defense Supplement $19.59 (Was $28.99)
- PetHonesty Grass Green Grass Burn Spot Chews for Dogs $18.89 (Was $28.99)
- PetHonesty Omega-3 Fish Oil for Dogs $19.59 (Was $28.99)
- PetHonesty PureMobility Glucosamine for Dogs $27.99 (Was $38.92)
- PetHonesty Cat Hairball Support Chews $8.39 (Was $11.99)
- Pet Honesty Digestive Probiotics Max Strength for Cats Supplement $18.99 (Was $32.99)
- PetHonesty Calming Chews for Cats $8.39 (Was $11.99)
- PetHonesty Cat Hip & Joint Health Chews $8.39 (Was $11.99)
- PetHonesty Immune Health Lysine $17.49 (Was $24.99)
Toys, beds, and stairs
- PETLIBRO Interactive Mouse Cat Toy for Indoor Cats $18.99 (Was $25.99)
- PETMAKER 80-PET6016 High Density Foam Pet Stairs, Gray $37.99 (Was $59.95)
- Chew King Fetch Balls $13.60 (Was $18.99)
- Wobble Wag Giggle Treat Ball $15.99 (Was $19.99)
- PetSafe SlimCat Meal-Dispensing Cat Toy $6.45 (Was $8.95)
- Benebone Tripe Bone Durable Dog Chew Toy for Aggressive Chewers $11.26 (Was $14.95)
- Nylabone Power Chew Textured Dog Chew Ring Toy $7.95 (Was $13.59)
- Nylabone Power Chew Toys Customer Favorites Bundle $20.19 (Was $44.99)
- PetSafe Busy Buddy Bristle Bone $9.95 (Was $15.99)
- Kitty City Large Cat Tunnel Bed $31.60 (Was $40.99)
- Minions: The Rise of Gru Stuart Plush Flat Crinkle Dog Toy $4.37 (Was $5.59)
- Nickelodeon for Pets Rugrats Reptar Figure Plush Dog Toy $6.39 (Was $7.99)
Pet cleaning products
- ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $25.45 (Was $31.95)
- Rocco & Roxie Carpet Cleaner Solution for Pets $18.98 (Was $34.25)
- Bodhi Dog Natural Pet Cologne $11.89 (Was $13.99)
- Boshel Dog Nail Clippers $12.99 (Was $15.99)
- GoPets Dematting Comb with 2-Sided Professional Grooming Rake for Cats & Dogs $27.99 (Was $46.99)
- Pat Your Pet Deshedding Brush $8.47 (Was $18.39)
- Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags $11.19 (Was $13.99)
Pet care
- FRONTLINE Plus For Cats and Kittens Flea and Tick Treatment, 6 Doses $53.19 (Was $70.90)
- FRONTLINE Plus for Dogs Flea and Tick Treatment (Extra Large Dog, 89-132 lbs.) 6 Doses (Red Box) $53.19 (Was $81.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus for Dogs Flea and Tick Treatment (Medium Dog, 23-44 lbs.) 6 Doses (Blue Box) $53.19 (Was 81.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus for Dogs and Puppies (Dogs 8 weeks or older 5 to 22 lbs.) Flea and Tick Treatment, 6 Doses (Orange Box) $53.19 (Was $75.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus for Dogs Flea and Tick Treatment (Large Dog, 45-88 lbs.) 8 Doses (Purple Box) $65.79 (Was $104.99)
- IRIS USA Premium Square Top Entry Cat Litter Box with Scoop $67.99 (Was $79.99)
- Fresh Step Lightweight Clumping Cat Litter $15.69 (Was $17.39)
- Artificial Grass Puppy Pee Pad for Dogs and Small Pets $30.99 (Was $39.95)
- neabot P1 Pro Pet Grooming Kit & Vacuum $127.49 (Was $179.99)
- PETKIT Extra Large Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box for Multi Cats $419 (Was $598)
- BV Pet Potty Training Pads for Dogs Puppy Pads $16.14 (Was $18.99)
- Cuby Dog and Cat Sling Carrier $17.99 (Was $24.95)
Tests
- Embark Breed Identification Kit $109 (Was $129)
- Allergy Test My Pet Dog Sensitivity and Intolerance Testing $80 (Was $107.99)