Amazon just dropped Canon mirrorless camera prices by hundreds of dollars

High-end cameras are expensive, but these Canon deals will save you at least $100 off a new mirrorless setup.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

A high-end camera is an investment, and they rarely get meaningful discounts outside of shopping holidays like the upcoming Prime Day or Black Friday. Right now, however, Amazon has some of Canon’s most popular mirrorless cameras cheaper than they have been all year. Most are at least $100 off, which means you might have room left over in your budget for a lens or to put toward a super-fancy new Peak Design tripod.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera RF24-105mm F4-7.1 is STM Lens $2,099 (was $2,799)

Canon R6 Mark II mirrorless camera on sale at Amazon
The R6 Mark II is a pro-grade camera.

Canon

If you want to dive head-first into photography and shooting videos, then this is a great way to do it. The R6 Mark II is a full-frame camera, which means the digital sensor is just about the same size as a picture would be when shot on a 35mm film. That big sensor pulls in lots of light and offers exceptional low-light performance. The focusing system offers advanced face tracking, which feels like magic if you’re used to an old DSLR or compact camera. The 24.2-megapixel resolution hits a sweet spot, which leaves plenty of room to crop your images, without making each raw file enormous and hard to edit on a typical computer.

This kit comes with a 24-105mm lens, which means it covers everything from wide-angle landscapes to tight portraits. It’s an extremely versatile focal range that can basically live on the camera all the time. If you’re shooting video, you can get 4K footage at 60 fps, so chuck it on a tripod and make high-quality YouTube videos all day long.

This is a truly capable camera that’s worthy of professional work. I have brought the old R6 Mark I with me on professional jobs and it has done very well as a companion to my primary body, an R5 Mark II.

Canon EOS RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera + RF24-105mm Lens F4-7.1 $999 (was $1,099)

Canon RP mirrorless camera on a plain background
The RP has many of the features found on much more expensive cameras.

Canon

If you’re not ready to drop quite as much on a camera kit, the RP is still a great option. This camera still offers a full-frame sensor, and actually gets you a few more megapixels, with a total of 26.2. The camera itself typically costs at least $800 when you buy it new, so you’re basically getting a fantastic deal on the lens, which typically sells for $399 when it’s in stock.

More Canon mirrorless camera deals

 

