The Furbo pet camera and pet dispenser is 55% off and still arrives before Christmas if you order now

Last minute shopping can be stressful, but if you have a pet owner that’s still not checked off your list, this is the gift to get them. The Furbo topped our list of the best pet dog cameras for its ability to dispense treats while keeping an eye on your pooch (and the house you hope they won’t destroy in your abscence. You have to order soon if you want it to arrive before Christmas, so be sure to check the Amazon estimated arrival time to see if you’re still in the window.

Befoer we get started: Note that you will have to pay $6.99 per month subscription to use all of the Furbo’s features. This 360-degree doggie camera produces an HD picture and allows up to 4x zoom so you can get a peak at your pooch no matter where they are thanks to its rotation capabilities. You can observe your pet in real time and dispense treats from afar to keep them entertained and happy. This matches the Furbo’s Black Friday price, so don’t expect to see it this cheap again for a while.

The camera can use its companion app to let you know if your pet is barking or crying and even help you analyze the data to see if there are patterns. Then you can plan dog walker visits or treats for the best possible times.