😮 The 50 greatest innovations of 2024: From Zildjian to NASA 😮

The Furbo pet camera and pet dispenser is 55% off and still arrives before Christmas if you order now

This rotating camera provides a 360-degree view of your space and can dispense treats to keep your dog happy when you're not home.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 7 Hours Ago

Furbo dog cameras arranged in a pattern
Furbo

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Last minute shopping can be stressful, but if you have a pet owner that’s still not checked off your list, this is the gift to get them. The Furbo topped our list of the best pet dog cameras for its ability to dispense treats while keeping an eye on your pooch (and the house you hope they won’t destroy in your abscence. You have to order soon if you want it to arrive before Christmas, so be sure to check the Amazon estimated arrival time to see if you’re still in the window.

Furbo 360° Dog Camera $45 (was $99)

Furbo dog camera

Furbo

Befoer we get started: Note that you will have to pay $6.99 per month subscription to use all of the Furbo’s features. This 360-degree doggie camera produces an HD picture and allows up to 4x zoom so you can get a peak at your pooch no matter where they are thanks to its rotation capabilities. You can observe your pet in real time and dispense treats from afar to keep them entertained and happy. This matches the Furbo’s Black Friday price, so don’t expect to see it this cheap again for a while.

The camera can use its companion app to let you know if your pet is barking or crying and even help you analyze the data to see if there are patterns. Then you can plan dog walker visits or treats for the best possible times.

 

Win the Holidays with PopSci's Gift Guides

Shopping for, well, anyone? The PopSci team’s holiday gift recommendations mean you’ll never need to buy another last-minute gift card.

SEE GIFT GUIDES
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.