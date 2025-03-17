Amazon is clearing out DJI’s waterproof 4K action camera for its lowest price ever

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You probably know DJI best for its excellent drones, but the company also makes a heck of an action camera. Right now, Amazon has the DJI Osmo Action 4 camera for just $199, down from its regular price of $289. This is the cheapest I have ever seen this specific camera, which is good because you don’t want to spend a ton on something you’re going to put in danger on the regular. Grab one and go capture some epic nature photos or just videos of your friends doing really stupid things. Both are great.

DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo, 4K/120fps Waterproof Action Camera $199 (was $289) DJI See It

This is technically the previous generation of Osmo action camera since version 5 is already on the market. But version 4 is currently more than $100 cheaper than the new model, and you’re really sacrificing very little. The Osmo Action 4 has a large sensor (at least in regards to action cameras), so it’s excellent in low light. That cuts down on grainy footage. Plus, it has DJI’s top-notch image stabilization tech inside. That tech was born from the company’s work on drones and camera stabilizers, so it’s extremely effective.

It captures 4K footage with an ultra-wide lens and doesn’t need an extra case to be fully waterproof and rugged. It can survive at depths down to 59 feet right out of the box. The included battery gets up to 160 minutes of recording time, which is great for long adventures.

While it’s priced like a consumer model, this camera has some features that higher-end shooters will appreciate, like the ability to shoot in 10-bit and D-Log. You don’t need to know what any of that means, but the option is there if you want to learn it later.

More DJI Osmo kit deals

Depending on what you’re filming, you’ll need specific mounts and other gear, and DJI offers convenient packages that save you money. So, if you need stuff to take the camera skiing, you can get it all in one shot and get a discount at the same time.