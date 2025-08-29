Time to upgrade your sleep from “meh” to magnificent with Labor Day mattress deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Long weekends are for sleep-ins, naps, and lying around questioning your life choices—and maybe also your mattress. Labor Day is delivering a wave of mattress deals across the internet, whether you’re after a budget-friendly Amazon upgrade or ready to splurge on a plush, high-tech direct-to-consumer dream cloud. If your current home setup is more “college futon” than “adult sanctuary,” this is your sign.

Sealy Dreamlife 14” Foam Mattress-in-a-Box, Queen — $594.15 (was $699) Sealy See It

If summer had you out and about, fall is the time to hibernate—and you’ll want a mattress worthy of your cold-weather retreat. This queen-size Sealy stacks up 14 inches of plush comfort, including a 3-inch layer of SealySupport transition foam wrapped in a stretchy, washable cover. Plus, it skips harsh chemicals like formaldehyde and other ozone-depleting substances. Other sizes and thicknesses (6″ to 14″) are also on sale.

Purple RejuvenatePremier, Queen size — $6,499 (was $6,999) … $300 additional savings if purchased with a base Purple See It

Yes, it’s a splurge. But if you’re a side-sleeping desk jockey with back pain (hi, it’s me), it might be the best purchase you make this decade. Purple’s high-end 16.5-inch RejuvenatePremier mattress includes two 2″ layers of the signature GelFlex Grid—a funky-looking but magic-feeling material that cushions joints, minimizes motion transfer, and stays cool overnight. It’s so supportive that it feels like the mattress is gently pushing you up rather than letting you sink in. That’s on top of a DreamLayer air flow tier and dynamic support coils. Pro tip: Opt for the white glove delivery. This thing weighs over 200 pounds and requires steady hands and a sturdy frame. Oh, and you’re gonna need new deep-pocket sheets for this bad boy. But the pressure relief is so worth it. (There are also savings on the more affordable Restore line, as well.)

