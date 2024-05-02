We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Bose, the company that popularized noise-cancelling headphones, has retaken the crown amongst sharp competition from Sony and Apple. The QuietComfort Ultra earbuds simply block more high and low frequencies more efficiently. True to their name, the earbuds are also comfortable to wear, lending themselves to longer listening sessions when you’re on a plane or train for business or pleasure. Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra are the best noise-canceling earbuds we’ve tested, and they’ve returned to their best price thanks to a current Amazon deal.

The QuietComfort Ultras achieve their high level of active noise cancellation by using multiple microphones built into each bud to “hear” unwanted sounds that an advanced algorithm filters out before they reach your ears. All of this processing is done in real time and doesn’t significantly impact the earbuds’ audio quality, which is excellent. The QuietComfort Ultra earbuds’ sound profile creates tight bass, clear-but-not-hot treble, and a smooth midrange. You’ll be satisfied with what you hear regardless of the music genres you typically listen to. While the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are always worth their premium price, they’re even easier to recommend during Amazon’s flash sale.

