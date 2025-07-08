NOCO Boost jump starters are at their lowest price of the year for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Long summer road trips are amazing … until your car battery decides to take an unscheduled break. Blasting the AC, charging devices, and extreme heat and cold can make your battery tap out without warning. That’s why a portable jump starter like the NOCO Boost is a no-brainer for peace of mind—and right now, they’re at their lowest prices of the year on Amazon during Prime Day, running July 8-11, so grab one ASAP. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

This compact powerhouse can start most cars, motorcycles, boats, or ATVs up to 20 times per charge, so you’ve got some insurance whether you’re heading out to fish or trying to get in some off-roading. Its rugged, glovebox-friendly design weighs just 2.5 pounds, and the heavy-duty cables detach for easy storage. As a bonus, it doubles as a portable power bank to keep all your other gadgets charged, too.

Got a bigger engine? The GB70 offers 2000 amps of power for engines up to 8.0L gas and 6.0L diesel, with up to 40 starts per charge. It’s a worthy companion for trucks, RVs, and overlanding rigs, plus it has a powerful 400-lumen flashlight for those “how did it get so dark already” moments.

