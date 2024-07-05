Get a Jackery solar generator for its cheapest price ever during Amazon’s flash sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re trying to prepare for upcoming storms or just get ready for a long road trip, a big battery pack can really make your life a lot better. Right now, Amazon has a limited-stock deal on the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 for just $299. That’s way down from its regular $499 price and $50 off its historic low of $349. Grab one quick before the deal runs out.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 $299 (was $499, previous low of $349)

This power pack gets you a 518Wh battery paired with three USB-A ports, a full-fledged power outlet, two DC ports, and a car lighter charging port. It has a chunky handle on top, which makes it very easy to lug around. The battery has enough juice inside to power all your gadgets, including a full-fledged laptop for more than 30 hours at a time. It offers pass-through charging, so you can leave it plugged in to charge your devices so it’s ready to go when the lights go out.

