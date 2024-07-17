EF EcoFlow makes some of the best solar generators and they’re deeply discounted for Prime Day

You'll be glad you spent Prime Day investing in a solar generator the next time a storm rolls through.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Jul 17, 2024 2:10 PM EDT

I spent the first night of Prime Day without power. A storm rolled through an took out the lines before I could even finish charging my phone. Luckily, I’m testing the latest EF EcoFlow solar generator and it kept my phone powered long enough for me to stay entertained and waste money buying old shirts on WhatNot. Right now, Amazon has EF EcoFlow solar generators on very deep discount as part of the Prime Day sale. They’re great to have around in an emergency, or when you’re having an off-grid adventure. Nothing beats camping with a margarita machine.

EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 Max 500, 499Wh LiFePO4 Battery $279 (was $449)

EF EcoFlow portable power station on a plain background

EF EcoFlow

At just $279, this is a great option if you simply want something to power your devices when the grid goes down for a while. It offers four AC outlets (two with three prongs and two without), three USB-A ports, and a USB-C. The built-in battery holds enough juice to charge a laptop up to seven times or a smartphone up to 41 times. That means everyone can keep their devices alive at once. It only weighs 13.3 pounds, so it’s easy to grab and take into a basement or shelter should the need arise. You’ll be glad you have this thing around.

