You don’t think you need a backup generator until you really need a backup generator. And while it can be painful to spend considerable cash on something you hope you don’t have to use, you’ll be glad you did in an emergency. Amazon Prime Day has many excellent generator deals on solar generators from Jackery, EcoFlow, and Bluetti. But, if you’re looking for something more traditional and flexible that lets you run longer for less, this Duromax 13,000-watt dual-fuel model fits the bill and is 40% off its regular price.

The dual-fuel designation means this powerful generator can run off traditional gasoline or liquid propane. Its outlet selection includes one 120/240V 50A heavy-duty outlet, one 120/240V 30A twist lock outlet, one 120V 30A twist lock outlet, and two 120V 20A household outlets. With 13,000 watts of maximum output and 10,500 running watts, this model offers enough power to keep full-sized appliances working when the grid goes down. Plus, the 8.3-gallon fuel tank won’t need constant refills during a long outage. While some Prime deals offer phony savings, this model typically sells for $1,399 or even more on a normal day, so this is a very legit discount. Jump on it before it sells out (or before a tree takes out your power lines).

