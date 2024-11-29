Jackery solar generators won’t get cheaper than these 50% off Black Friday deals

You’ve been seeing “early Black Friday” deals pop up since Halloween, but now we’re officially in the thick of it. Solar generators typically see their absolute biggest price drops on Black Friday proper and this year is no different. Right now, several Jackery portable power stations are less than half their normal price. If you don’t already have one, now’s the time. They make a great addition to your home’s emergency kit.

This is the best solar generator Black Friday deal full-stop. For $349 (make sure you click the coupon button to get that last $50 off), you get a current-gen generator with LiFePo cells inside. These new batteries are a serious upgrade over the older lithium ion versions, especially when it comes to longevity. LiFePo batteries will sometimes last more than 10 times as long as lithium ion in terms of charge cycles.

This 1070Wh model can charge the average smartphone up to 74 times. It can power up a laptop 14 times. That’s also enough juice to run small appliances like a grill or even a coffee machine. You want to use your fancy new espresso machine (on-sale for Black Friday) while camping? Go for it. The Explorer 1000 v2 has three full outlets, two USB-C ports, a USB-A, and a car lighter port. It’s a great thing to have on-hand and you’ll use it more than you think.

If you’re serious about power on the go, this kit has just about everything you need. You get the solar generator itself, as well as an expansion batttery, which pushes the total capacity all the way up to 4085Wh. That’s enough to power everything in an RV or most essential home devices. Even if you use up all of that capacity, this kit comes with a pair of 200W solar panels to recharge during daylight. With the coupon, this kit is well under half of its retail price and we don’t expect to see it get any cheaper any time soon.