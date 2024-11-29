🛍️ Black Friday deals are popping! We have you covered with the best sales. 🛍️

Jackery solar generators won’t get cheaper than these 50% off Black Friday deals

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 11 Hours Ago

A pair of Jackery solar generators on a plain background on sale for Black Friday
Jacker

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You’ve been seeing “early Black Friday” deals pop up since Halloween, but now we’re officially in the thick of it. Solar generators typically see their absolute biggest price drops on Black Friday proper and this year is no different. Right now, several Jackery portable power stations are less than half their normal price. If you don’t already have one, now’s the time. They make a great addition to your home’s emergency kit.

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station(2024 New) $349 (was $799)

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 on sale for Black Friday

Jackery

This is the best solar generator Black Friday deal full-stop. For $349 (make sure you click the coupon button to get that last $50 off), you get a current-gen generator with LiFePo cells inside. These new batteries are a serious upgrade over the older lithium ion versions, especially when it comes to longevity. LiFePo batteries will sometimes last more than 10 times as long as lithium ion in terms of charge cycles.

This 1070Wh model can charge the average smartphone up to 74 times. It can power up a laptop 14 times. That’s also enough juice to run small appliances like a grill or even a coffee machine. You want to use your fancy new espresso machine (on-sale for Black Friday) while camping? Go for it. The Explorer 1000 v2 has three full outlets, two USB-C ports, a USB-A, and a car lighter port. It’s a great thing to have on-hand and you’ll use it more than you think.

Jackery Solar Generator 4000 Kit, Explorer 2000 Plus and 1X PackPlus E2000 Plus Expandable Battery with 2X200W Solar Panel $2,399 (was $4,999)

Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus solar generator with expansion battery and solar panels on sale for Black Friday

Jackery

If you’re serious about power on the go, this kit has just about everything you need. You get the solar generator itself, as well as an expansion batttery, which pushes the total capacity all the way up to 4085Wh. That’s enough to power everything in an RV or most essential home devices. Even if you use up all of that capacity, this kit comes with a pair of 200W solar panels to recharge during daylight. With the coupon, this kit is well under half of its retail price and we don’t expect to see it get any cheaper any time soon.

Solar generators on-sale for Black Friday Gear

These are the best Black Friday solar generator deals we have ever seen

Brands like Jackery, Anker, EF EcoFlo, and Bluetti have drastically cut prices on some of our favorite solar generators.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Nov 21, 2024

 
The best Black Friday deals including a jackery generator, airpods, a TV arranged on a plain background.

PopSci's Guide to Black Friday

The best Black Friday sales, deals, and everything else you need to know. Our team spends hundreds of collective hours searching and evaluating every deal we can find online, focusing on well-made and reviewed products for prices that make sense.

SHOP BLACK FRIDAY
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.