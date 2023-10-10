The best October Prime Day deals on solar generators from Jackery, Bluetti, and more
Keep the juice flowing even during a power outage with these portable solar generators.
You likely won’t know just how much you’ll appreciate a solar generator until you really need one. These robust portable backups offer huge batteries that can power full-sized appliances in a pinch. That’s crucial during a blackout or a camping trip. Unlike the gas-powered competition, they run silently and are often highly portable. Plus, they can draw power directly from the sun with optional solar panel attachments. These power stations require some investment, which makes them a perfect purchase during Amazon’s October Prime Day sale. Save more than $1,000 on some models. You’ll be so glad you did next time everything goes dark.
Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.
Anker solar generator deals
- Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station, PowerHouse 767, 2400W Solar Generator $1,399 (was $1,999)
- Anker SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station, PowerHouse 757, 1500W Solar Generator $699 (was $1,399)
- Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station, PowerHouse 767, 2048Wh GaNPrime Solar Generator $1,783 (was $2,594)
- Anker SOLIX F2000 Solar Generator, 2048Wh Portable Power Station with LiFePO4 Batteries and 400W Solar Panel $2,098 (was $2,998)
- Anker 555 Portable Power Station, 1024Wh Solar Generator $629 (was $899)
- Anker SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station, PowerHouse 757, 1229Wh Solar Generator, with 100W Solar Panel $999 (was $1,599)
- Anker 535 Portable Power Station, 512Wh Solar Generator $349 (was $549)
- Anker 535 Solar Generator, Powerhouse 512Wh with 100W Solar Panel $559 (was $799)
- Anker 555 Solar Generator, Powerhouse 1024Wh with 2×100W Solar Panel $899 (was $1,049)
Bluetti solar generator deals
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB3A, 268Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $209 (was $349)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC200MAX, 2048Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $1,299 (was $1,699)
- BLUETTI AC200P Portable Power Station, 2000Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $1,099 (was $2,399)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC180, 1152Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $699 (was $999)
- BLUETTI Power Station AC500 & B300S Expansion Battery, 3072Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $3,359 (was $4,799)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator AC200MAX with 350W Solar Panel Included, 2048Wh Portable Power Station $1,893 (was $2,799)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator AC180 with PV200 Solar Panel Included, 1152Wh Portable Power Station $999 ($1,598)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator EB55 with PV120 Solar Panel Included, 537Wh Portable Power Station $489 (was $788)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator AC180 with PV350 Solar Panel Included, 1152Wh Portable Power Station $1,364 (was $1,999)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC60 And B80 External Battery Module $978 (was $1,399)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator AC200P with 3 PV200 Solar Panels Included $2,096 (was $2,999)
Jackery solar generator deals
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300, 293Wh Backup Lithium Battery $199 (was $279)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro Portable Power Station $763 (was $1,099)
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO 2160Wh Capacity with 1XSolar Panel SolarSaga 200W $1,549 (was $2,399)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240, 240Wh Backup Lithium Battery $167 (was $299)