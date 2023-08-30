We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Solar generators are an excellent, energy-efficient way to power your home during a power outage or your RV while camping. And one of the best from Jackery—who we’re fans of, for good reason—is a whopping $500 off at Amazon.

The Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus can power current-hungry devices at up to 6000w, so even if you want to power a welder, you can. The battery will only last you about a half-hour doing this (we tried it), but it does work, and that’s more than many other models can say. We tested the Explorer 2000 Plus after a storm disrupted power—It kept our router running for several hours to maintain connectivity. You can power it even longer by daisy-chaining extra external batteries or connecting optional solar panels. The switch to lithium iron phosphate batteries (LiFePo4) means this unit will last a long time before the battery degrades beyond its usable range. The company claims it will take 4,000 cycles before the battery life degrades to 70 percent—that’s a long time.

If you’re looking for something more compact to power smaller appliances, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 can power a mini cooler for nine hours and a laptop for 30 hours.

Don’t wait until you’re already out of power to take advantage of this deal—start preparing for an outage by snagging a generator.

Here are a few other powerful portable generator deals: