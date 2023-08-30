Save up to $500 on Jackery power stations at Amazon
Power your appliances in an outage with this portable Jackery solar generator, on sale at Amazon.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Solar generators are an excellent, energy-efficient way to power your home during a power outage or your RV while camping. And one of the best from Jackery—who we’re fans of, for good reason—is a whopping $500 off at Amazon.
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 2000 Plus $1,869 (Was $2,399)
Nick Hilden
The Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus can power current-hungry devices at up to 6000w, so even if you want to power a welder, you can. The battery will only last you about a half-hour doing this (we tried it), but it does work, and that’s more than many other models can say. We tested the Explorer 2000 Plus after a storm disrupted power—It kept our router running for several hours to maintain connectivity. You can power it even longer by daisy-chaining extra external batteries or connecting optional solar panels. The switch to lithium iron phosphate batteries (LiFePo4) means this unit will last a long time before the battery degrades beyond its usable range. The company claims it will take 4,000 cycles before the battery life degrades to 70 percent—that’s a long time.
If you’re looking for something more compact to power smaller appliances, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 can power a mini cooler for nine hours and a laptop for 30 hours.
Don’t wait until you’re already out of power to take advantage of this deal—start preparing for an outage by snagging a generator.
Here are a few other powerful portable generator deals:
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus with 1X200W Solar Panel $2,519 (Was $2,799)
- Goal Zero Yeti 6000X + 2 Ranger 300 Briefcase Solar Panels $5,444.75 w/ $1,250 clickable coupon (Was $6,694.75)
- UGREEN Solar Generator PowerRoam 1200 Portable Power Station with 200W Solar Panel $799 (Was $1,249)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB3A, 268Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $209 (Was $349)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC200P, 2000Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $1,199 (Was $2,399)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station 3600Wh $2,899 (Was $3,499)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 $188 (Was $208.99)
- EF ECOFLOW RIVER Pro Portable Power Station 720Wh $479 (Was $649)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator RIVER 2 Pro 768Wh Portable Power Station & 160W Portable Solar Panel $699 (Was $899)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 2, 1024Wh $799 (Was $999)
- Anker 535 Solar Generator, Powerhouse 512Wh with 100W Solar Panel $587.99 (Was $799.99)
- Anker SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station, PowerHouse 757 $899.99 (Was $1,399.99)