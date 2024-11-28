This EF EcoFlow solar generator is 60% off and cheaper than ever for Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
We’re big fans of solar generators around here, and one of the best new models is on-sale for its lowest price ever (by far) right now at Amazon for Black Friday. The EF EcoFlow Portable Power Station Delta 2 retails (and often sells for $969). We’ve seen it go on one-day sale for as low as $479, but right now it’s just $399 with free shipping if you have Prime. This is a great deal on a pricy, but essential item for keeping your smart home running during an emergency or power outage.
EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station Delta 2, 1024Wh LiFePO4 (LFP) Battery $399 (was $969)
You don’t always have a ton of time to charge your solar generator, but this beast can charge from zero to 80 percent in just 50 minutes. It can get to 100 percent in just 80 minutes. If you’re trying to charge on-the-go or quickly prep for an incoming storm, that time can be very valuable. Once the battery is charged, there’s enough juice in this unit to charge a smartphone nearly 90 times or a laptop up to 16 times. I’ve used it on many occasions to keep my internet router up and running during a power outage. It weighs just 27 pounds and fits in the trunk–or even the backseat–of a car with ease. You will always be happy to have this thing around.
EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 2 Max $899 (with coupon, was $1,899)
The Max in this unit’s name implies extra capacity as well as even faster charging. This one can go from zero to 80 percent in just 43 minutes. Once it’s charged, this beast can power bigger appliances like mini fridges or even electric grills. If you’re just trying to keep your devices powered, it can charge a smartphone up to 143 times.
