These are the best Black Friday solar generator deals we have ever seen

I have tested a ton of solar generators and, at this point, I recommend them to pretty much everyone I know. These powerful backup batteries can save the day in an emergency, or just make a camping trip or outdoor party a lot more enjoyable. Solar generators aren’t cheap, but they typically experience huge discounts on Black Friday. This year, the deals are particularly outrageous, dropping prices lower than we’ve seen this year—and some of these are the lowest prices ever. You want to buy one of these before the emergency comes along, so don’t hesitate on these deals since many of them will likely sell out before they expire.
Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station(2024 New) $399 (was $799)
This is a ton of battery backup for $400. The 1,070Wh capacity battery can charge a typical smartphone up to 74 times or a drone up to 20 times. It also works as an uninterruptible power supply, so you can keep your devices plugged into it, and when the power goes it, it automatically switches to battery power in just 20 milliseconds. That’s crucial for things like routers or mini fridges. This package weighs less than 25 pounds and you’ll never regret having it around when you need it.
Jackery solar generator deals
- Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 Portable Power Station, 2042Wh LiFePO4 Home Backup Battery $799 (was $1,499)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 $169 (was $259)
- Jackery Solar Generator 3000 PRO 400W, 3024Wh Power Station with 2x200W Solar Panels $1,999 (was $3,999)
- Jackery Solar Generator 4000 Kit, Explorer 2000 Plus and 1X PackPlus E2000 Plus Expandable Battery with 2X200W Solar Panel $2,599 (was $4,999)
- Jackery Explorer 100 Plus Power Station, 99Wh LiFePO4 Battery Power Bank, 3-Port 128W Portable Charger $89 (was $149)
- Jackery 1000 Plus Solar Generator Kit – 2528Wh Portable Power Station, 2x100W Solar Panels $1,399 (was $2,099)
- Jackery Explorer 240 v2 Portable Power Station $179 (was $249)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 $284 (was $499)
- Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station with 40W Book-sized Solar Panel $279 (was $379)
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus Kit (6kWh)+Manual Transfer Switch, 6128 Wh Home Backup Power System $3,599 (was $6,799)
- Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus with Smart Transfer Switch $3,499 (was $4,999)
Anker solar generator deals
- Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station $999 (was $1,999)
- Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station, 3840Wh $2,399 (was $3,999)
- Anker SOLIX F2000 Solar Generator, 2048Wh Portable Power Station with LiFePO4 Batteries and 400W Solar Panel $1,499 (was $2,989)
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station, 1800W (Peak 2400W) Solar Generator $449 (was $999)
- Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station, Outdoor 288Wh LiFePO4 Battery $179 (was $249)
- Anker SOLIX C300 DC Power Bank Station, Outdoor 288Wh (90,000mAh), Portable Power Station $139 (was $199)
- Anker 521 Portable Power Station Upgraded with LiFePO4 Battery $159 (was $219)
- Anker Power Bank Power Station 60,000mAh,Portable Outdoor Generator $89 (was $139)
- Anker SOLIX C800 Portable Power Station, 1200W (Peak 1600W) Solar Generator $399 (was $599)
Bluetti solar generator deals
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station Elite 200 V2, 2073.6Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $1,099 (was $1,999)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC180, 1152Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $479 (was $999)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC200L with 200W Solar Panel Included, 2048Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $1,199 (was $1,899)
- BLUETTI Power Station AC300&B300K Expansion Battery $1,599 (was $2,999)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC70 with 200W Solar Panel, 768Wh Solar Generator $699 (was $999)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC50B, 448Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $279 (was $399)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC180P, 1440Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $699 (was $899)
- BLUETTI CPAP Backup Battery X60 Powerful 614Wh Power Supply with Comprehensive Cable Set $399 (was $649)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC60P, 504Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $449 (was $699)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator AC500 & B300K with 4 200W Solar Panels Included $3,198 (was $4,599)
- BLUETTI Energy Storage System 2 AC300 & 2 B300K $3,899 (was $5,799)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC200PL, 2304Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $1,399 (was $1,999)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator AC500 & 2 B300K with 350W Solar Panel Included $3,498 (was $4,999)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator AC300 & 2 B300K Modular Power System with 350W Solar Panel Included $3,198 (was $4,599)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator 2 AC500 & 2 B300K, 5529.6Wh Power Station $4,299 (was $5,999)
- BLUETTI Solar Backpack Power Station Handsfree 1, 268.8Wh 300W LiFePO4 Solar Generator $299 (was $429)
- BLUETTI Solar Backpack Power Station Handsfree 2 with 100W Solar Panel Included $599 (was $749)
EcoFlow solar generator deals
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station Delta 2, 1024Wh LiFePO4 (LFP) Battery $399 (was $999)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 2 Max, 2400W LFP Solar Generator $999 (was $1,899)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator 4096Wh DELTA Pro 3 with 2X400W Portable Solar Panels $3,599 (was $5,999)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station 3600Wh DELTA Pro $1,899 (was $3,699)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2, 256Wh LiFePO4 Battery $168 (was $219)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 3 Plus (2024 New) $649 (was $899)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 3, 245Wh LiFePO4 Battery Power Station $159 (was $259)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 Max 500 $278 (was $499)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generators, DELTA 2 Portable Power Station with 2PCS 100W 12V Solar Panels $579 (was $1,099)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator River 2 Pro 768Wh Portable Power Station & 160W Portable Solar Panel $549 ($899)
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA Pro Ultra 6144Wh Power Station $4,649 (was $5,999)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 1300, 1260Wh Solar Powered Generator $594 (was $699)
