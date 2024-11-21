These are the best Black Friday solar generator deals we have ever seen

I have tested a ton of solar generators and, at this point, I recommend them to pretty much everyone I know. These powerful backup batteries can save the day in an emergency, or just make a camping trip or outdoor party a lot more enjoyable. Solar generators aren’t cheap, but they typically experience huge discounts on Black Friday. This year, the deals are particularly outrageous, dropping prices lower than we’ve seen this year—and some of these are the lowest prices ever. You want to buy one of these before the emergency comes along, so don’t hesitate on these deals since many of them will likely sell out before they expire.

This is a ton of battery backup for $400. The 1,070Wh capacity battery can charge a typical smartphone up to 74 times or a drone up to 20 times. It also works as an uninterruptible power supply, so you can keep your devices plugged into it, and when the power goes it, it automatically switches to battery power in just 20 milliseconds. That’s crucial for things like routers or mini fridges. This package weighs less than 25 pounds and you’ll never regret having it around when you need it.

Jackery solar generator deals

Anker solar generator deals

Bluetti solar generator deals

EcoFlow solar generator deals