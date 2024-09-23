If I were to buy my cat a computer, it’d be this one

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A good computer for you doesn’t necessarily mean a good computer for me, and a good computer for me doesn’t necessarily mean it’d be a good fit for a domestic shorthair tabby who just had her 9th birthday (happy birthday!)

Were I to go computer shopping for my cat, I’d probably get her a refurbished MacBook Pro from 2019. This one’s $449.99, and there are a few reasons it’d be a great fit.

Why my cat needs this laptop

How does a cat use a computer? Well, much like anyone else would.

My cat lives in the modern era, so of course, she grew up around technology. When she was a kitten, I used to distract her by putting bird videos on a tablet and leaving it in bed, and this MacBook’s long battery life and 13.3-inch monitor make it a major upgrade for just that. The Touchbar might even work for paws, which would be super useful because that’s where you can control media and access other basic functions.

Now, you might think I’m a cheap pet owner getting my cat a refurbished computer, but this thing’s in near-mint condition with a grade “A” refurbished rating. It’s nicer than my current laptop while somehow still being cheaper. And with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, my cat can download and run apps with impunity, which is good because she can’t read as she is a cat.

And if my dear feline roommate let me borrow her computer, that’d be great too. This MacBook is super lightweight but powerful enough to run productivity apps like Micrsooft Office with no problem. It’s a great find for running off to a cat cafe for an afternoon of work outside the house.

Technically, you could also get this laptop for a human

Either way, you can get this MacBook Pro for $449.99 (reg. $1,499).

StackSocial prices subject to change.