We’re giving away 3/4 of a MacBook Pro (for real)

Posted on Sep 7, 2024 7:00 AM EDT

No clickbait here. You buy one-quarter of this MacBook Pro, and the rest is free. How are we able to almost give away these laptops without going broke? They’re refurbished models. They’re like-new laptops at a much lower price, and they’re better for the planet. It’s a win-win for everybody (even the chickens).

If we have a deal, you just have to pay $379.99, and we’ll cover the rest (a $1,499 value). The only catch is that we don’t have many of these refurbished MacBook Pros available, so order yours ASAP if you’re interested.

Buy 1/4, get 3/4 free

While the MacBook has a variety of useful features, one of the standouts is the now-discontinued Touch Bar. It’s a dynamic strip above the keyboard, providing quick access to tools, shortcuts, and controls. It transforms based on the application you’re working in, offering context-specific controls that streamline tasks and enhance productivity.

For example, in productivity software like Microsoft Office, the Touch Bar can display formatting tools, allowing you to change font styles, adjust text alignment, or insert images without having to navigate through menus. This not only speeds up the workflow but also keeps your focus on the task at hand. It can also be customized.

Beyond the Touch Bar, this MacBook Pro offers many features for professionals, students, and home users. The 3.1GHz i5 processor and 8GB of RAM give you speed and space to tackle everyday tasks and entertainment needs. In addition, the 512GB SSD provides ample space for keeping your files and photos stored locally.

It also has a backlit keyboard with a butterfly mechanism for more responsive typing, a high-resolution 13.3″ Retina display, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports for charging and expansion.

This refurbished MacBook Pro deal only stands while supplies last. Get yours for $379.99 (reg. $1,499) before they’re gone for good.

