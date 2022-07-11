The average American has access to at least ten connected devices in a household. Given this statistic, chances are, you own multiple gadgets that simply cannot be accommodated by typical charging stations. This leads to the accumulation of various adapters and dongles and, worse, the dreaded cable clutter.

While you can always opt to use a run-of-the-mill charging hub, not all of them are designed to cater to different kinds of devices. For instance, if you’re using gadgets within the Apple ecosystem, you have to use a different charger per device. But the last thing you want is to have a chaotic array of chargers on your nightstand. It’s better to streamline your charging process, and luckily, the 3-in-1 Fast Wireless USB Charging Dock Station for iPhone is on sale for a special price during our Deals Day event. From today until July 14th, you can get it on sale for over half off.

Featuring a convenient 3-in-1 design, this charging dock can juice up your latest iPhone, along with your AirPods and Apple Watch, all at the same time. But it also features a practical modular design that enables you to charge each of these devices individually. With the discreet wire organizer, you can keep the dock looking tidy and stylish — none of the usual cable spaghetti you’ve grown accustomed to.

If safety is your concern, this charging hub packs multiple power supply safety features to protect each connected device. You’re also free to use it with other Android smartphones and earphones, as long as they also have wireless charging capability. Plus, with the touch-sensitive key, you can easily turn the built-in light on and off as you wish.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, the 3-in-1 Fast Wireless USB Charging Dock Station normally goes for $114, but for a limited time, you can grab it on sale for $49.99 during the Deals Day event. This offer only lasts up until July 14, so you better grab it as soon as you can.

Prices subject to change.