Get a GoPro HERO11 camera bundle for its cheapest price ever during this early Amazon Prime Day sale

The GoPro HERO11 action camera shoots 5.2K footage at 60fps and 27-megapixel still images. Right now, it’s at its lowest price ever during Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

We live in the age of the internet, which means things without video evidence basically didn’t happen. A super-rugged GoPro camera is one of the best ways to capture your hijinks, shenanigans, and tomfoolery without putting your smartphone camera in harm’s way. Right now, Amazon is offering the best deal we’ve seen on a GoPro HERO11 camera with some essential extras. You’ll want to jump on this deal quickly because it’s an early Prime Day deal that won’t last long.

I almost never recommend anyone buy the most current GoPro camera. They’re great if you need the absolute latest and greatest tech, but going one generation back typically gets you 99 percent of the features for a much lower price. That’s especially true now. The HERO11 camera shoots 5.2K video at up to 60 fps, which means you can crop down to 4K and still get full resolution. It also shoots 27-megapixel still images.

It has amazing video stabilization, can do 8x slow motion, and it’s fully waterproof without the need for extra protection. This bundle includes a clip mount, a head mount, and a pair of batteries, all of which you’d probably want to buy with your camera in the first place. This is the action camera deal to buy this year, so if you’re thinking about it, just go for it before it sells out, then check out our GoPro tips and tricks to get the most out of your purchase.

Still want the latest model? The HERO12 bundle is at its lowest price as well.