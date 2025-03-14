The famous Stanley Cup Quench Tumbler is on sale at Amazon for its lowest price ever

You can score a 30-, 40-, or even 64-ounce tumbler right now for prices lower than last year's Black Friday sales.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 4 Hours Ago

I’m truly impressed with the Stanley Cup’s staying power as a cultural object. In recent years, it has outgrown its station as a simple piece of drinkware and become a seemingly omnipresent accessory. They’re in schools. They’re in gyms. They’re everywhere. Right now, Amazon has several colors of the 30-ounce Stanley Quench tumbler for just $26, which is a full 25 percent off. The 40-ounce version is down to $33.75 from $45. That’s cheaper than they were on Black Friday last year. The only way you’re going to get them cheaper is if you find some for sale on Facebook Marketplace and risk your life meeting up in an Applebee’s parking lot to make the transaction.

Stanley Tumbler cups in 40 ounce models on sale at Amazon

This is the tumbler that birthed 1,000 copycat tumblers. It’s a double-wall stainless steel vessel with a sturdy plastic top and a reusable straw. The lid offers three positions: one with room for the straw, one with an opening for sipping, and one totally locked down for spill-proof transport. It comes in a ton of colors, but not all of them are on sale right now. Luckily for you, I have clicked through all of them to find out which ones are.

Colors that are on sale:

If you want even more than 30 or even 40 ounces, you can step all the way up to the 64-ounce tumbler. That’s a half-gallon of whatever beverage you’re lugging along. This cup has a different shape, so it can’t fit into a car cupholder, but it does have the same great lid, straw, and handle.

 

Find out more about our product evaluation process.